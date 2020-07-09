InBox: Breaking NEWS: Northern Liberties Easy StrEats Street Closure and Dining Event Postponed

July 9, 2020 by HughE Dillon

EASY STREATS DINING EVENT THIS SATURDAY IS NOW POSTPONED

Philadelphia, PA – After further consulting with the City about planned street closures for Saturday, July 11, the Office of Transportation Infrastructure and Sustainability asked that Northern Liberties Business Improvement District postpone the street closure. All parties had concerns over weather, and felt that additional time would be needed to coordinate on logistical issues so any concerns over public health and safety could be more squarely addressed. The City will continue to work with Northern Liberties Business Improvement District to ensure the rescheduled closure is a success.

“Closing a street is a complex process with many considerations,” said NLBID Executive Director Kris Kennedy. “The unique geography of N. 2nd St presents a great opportunity for social distancing and safe enjoyment of outdoor dining, but also logistical challenges. We feel confident that, working with the City’s multi-agency team and other business districts, we can strike the right balance for expanded outdoor seating that meets the requirements of public health officials and evolving needs of businesses. We have notified and been working with the restaurants – and we will continue to work with them hand-in-hand to best meet their needs during this difficult year. A new date and event logistics have not been selected but we will advise as soon as those details are 100% confirmed with all participants and coordinating agencies.”

She added, “While the street closure will not take place this week, for those looking to keep with the original spirit of the event and support our restaurateurs, over two dozen restaurants in our District and adjacent neighborhood streets have wonderful, inventive and welcoming outdoor seating areas, sidewalk cafes and parklette extensions.”

These restaurants include brand new, refurbished and/or expanded seating outside popular Northern Liberty favorites like Urban Village Brewing Company, El Camino, Heritage, Jerry’s Bar, Bourbon and Branch, and North Bowl. Sidewalk seating is also available at N. 3rd, Jaxon, Hello Vietnam and other popular restaurants. In the next week or two, please watch as we welcome several brand new restaurants with outdoor seating, including the soon-to-open, first outside New York City location for Anejo. Additionally, restaurants along Liberties Walk also feature outdoor seating that is available for this weekend and beyond for those looking for a meal under the stars and festive lights, including Apricot Stone, Baan Thai, Hikari Sushi, and D’Oliva evoo Pizza & Grill. On behalf of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, and businesses working hard on this project, we thank everyone for their interest and support – and we look forward to sharing many open-air meals with food lovers and neighbors this summer.

For a full list of restaurants in Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, please visit the website https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/ .

