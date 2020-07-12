This & That: Babies, Bradley Cooper Spotted, Comet NEOWISE

July 12, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Fireworks over Fairmount 7/11/20

I have to confess Social Media – Instagram, InstaStories, Facebook and Twitter have taken over as my preferred sharing of info, as it has for so many bloggers. It’s easier to do, much faster to get the word out, share news in real time, recommendations, what’s happening in my life and lately movie reviews. A lot of stuff I used to publish on PhillyChitChat blog before Social Media came about. So when it came to writing my blog since the pandemic began, a lot of what I was to say was already said in social media and I got in a rut about what I should publish.

Twisted Tail has a cute little outdoor dining spot at 509 S. 2nd

Every week I receive messages from you, my blog readers, wondering when I am going to publish again. I’m going to recommit to you, again. I know I keep saying that, but I love my blog and perhaps I’ll save good material here as well. I know the one thing that irritates me about Philly Inquirer is reading so many articles online, before I get the actual paper. Why don’t they publish the stories after the Sunday paper comes out. For some reason my subscription is less expensive if I get the Sunday paper and digital. In reality I really only want online. Anyway…

Flannel 1819 E Passyunk Ave

I am also going to start publishing parties I’ve published years ago. Everyone seemed to like my 13 anniversary party post. I love visiting the old photos as well. WOW 13 years chronicling Philly. It went by quick. I realized over the weekend many folks would tell me they don’t see their photos when they appear in Philly Mag, as the photos aren’t online. My contract with them has a 3 month exclusive clause. Meaning the photos can’t appear elsewhere for 3 months. Rarely do I publish them after 3 months as I used to be too busy to do so, and equally rarely do I send or sell my photos. I never wanted to be in that business. Al For, Andre Flewellen and Susan Scovill do a great job with selling their photos of you. You should always support them, and not just screen shot their published photos of you. I like being the media photographer, creating columns for various media outlets.

Don’t feel like cooking this weekend. Let Feast Your Eyes Catering do the cooking for you! Check out the delicious menu and additions.

Feast Well Foods

The former Aramark building at 1101 Market Street is now the Jefferson Center with a brand new entrance. Looks amazing. I used to work in the building during the 90s and the entrance always looked so drab. The lobby on the other hand was amazing, with a beautiful fountain.

A couple times a week I’m going to run This & That columns. It used to be called HughE Around Town, but during the pandemic I don’t run around town as much anymore. I do see lots of fun news, tidbits online as well as readers send me tips. I like these columns. They remind me of the beginning of PhillyChitChat 13 years ago. There wasn’t much happening in Philly then as far as events, but there was always something to gossip about at work. Back then I was still a paralegal, and of course I was always curious about what was happening in town. I was always bringing the news back to work where we would chitchat about it for hours. I realized others might be interested in this Philly Chit Chat as well.

The Unicorn Grand-mom Maureen Sweeney, who picked up this cute costume to hug her grandsons last month which I filmed, made an appearance on Kelly & Ryan on July 3. Check out the clip here. I can’t wait til they return to the studio, they’re so blah from home.





Happy One Month Old to Zoey Amour Long beautiful daughter of Brittney Shipp, NBC10 Meteorologist and Jontue Long, financial advisor



Happy One Year Old to Azuri Elizabeth with parents Brandon Morrison and Stacey Kracher. What a joy year it’s been to watch her grow, and blossom. Can’t wait to see the photo shoots her mom has in store for her this year.

Bradley Cooper waves to the crowd at the Prince Theater on Sept. 12, 2018

I had two Bradley Cooper sightings in our area last weekend. One in Ocean City, where he’s been spotted before, and one in Longport, perhaps grabbing take out from Cookie’s & Steve’s another favorite spot of his. Cooper’s mom Gloria, has a home in Brigantine according to the Inquirer, although don’t camp out there this summer as it’s been reported the Hollywood heartthrob is renting in Fairfield Connecticut this summer. Bradley Cooper was recently spotted with another man about town, Leonardo DiCaprio on a boat cruising Long Island Sound in June.

Philadelphia looked to the sky last year when a total lunar eclipse occurred on January 21, 2019. For the rest of July we should be looking skyward again as the newly discovered comet Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) which has been putting on a grand show at dawn this past week. It’s very far to the north on the sky’s dome, becoming visible now (with optical aid) to observers in the northern U.S. and Canada in the early evening skies as well. Writers for Space.com said the best evening viewing will occur about 80 minutes after sunset in the July 14 to July 19 time frame. By July 19, the comet will appear about 20 degrees from the horizon and will be in the northwest horizon. Check out more info HERE. Philly don’t let me down, start posting those photos. #phillyneowise

