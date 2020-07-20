Akoma Rites of Passage Mentoring Luncheon

July 20, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Local restaurateur Tony Rim, owner of 1225 Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge, hosted an afternoon luncheon for Akoma Rites of Passage – a city-wide youth mentoring program. Mr. Rim partnered with Yvette Rouse, Executive Director of Philadelphia Health Services, Inc. (center) and a group of successful panelists to educate, empower and encourage the participants on their journey to success. They were joined by some of their supporters and sponsors, which included members of the Alliance of Black Social Workers and local entrepreneurs.







Akoma is a program for young girls and boys aged 9 to 16. It helps young girls enhance their self esteem. It is under the Philadelphia Health Services, Inc.









Check out their Facebook page for more info

