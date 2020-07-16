This & That: Tinsel Philly & Salty’s Menu, Penns Landing Summer Fest & an Engagement

July 16, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Shout out to Joe & Karen in Litiz. Thanks for the wonderful afternoon on Sunday. Plus as I’ve been chitchating about recently I appreciate my readers telling me that they get all their chitchat on the blog, as they’re not on SM, (imagine that, my mom too). Karen’s a busy OR nurse, volunteer, raising a family and tells me she only has time to read my blog when it arrives in her email. (BTW you can subscribe too in the top left corner and the blog will be delivered full post in your email) Let’s check out This & That Thursday:

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Midtown Village as Tinsel Philly celebrates Christmas in July starting Friday July 17 at 3pm. Craft Concepts Group — the crew behind spots like Bru, Tradesman’s, Finn McCools and Blume — is converting some of its concepts along 12th Street into a pop-up “Tinsel in July” open-air Christmas bar and restaurant. The outdoor lineup includes Finn McCools and holiday-themed bar Tinsel, along with a 114 S. 12th location the group recently acquired that formerly housed Midtown Restaurant and Penn Six. Go Popcorn, a neighbor to Craft Concepts’ locations, is also participating.

Photo: Aversa Pr





Tinsel in July will strictly follow social distancing guidelines and health restrictions, including requiring masks outside of tables, wiping down all surfaces and using digital QR code menus. He emphasized the pop-up will be available for several weeks, so crowds don’t need to rush to experience it at the same time.

Salty’s Seafood and Ice Cream Shack has popped up in the former Jamonera Restaurant space (which I reported earlier this month had closed for the summer) at 105 south 13th Street in Midtown Village. The beach themed cafe serves lobster rolls, steamers, burgers, and of course ice cream along with wine, beer, and cocktails. Opened Monday-Thursday 4pm-10pm, Friday 2pm-10pm and Saturday-Sunday 12pm-10pm.

Guess what else is popping: Congratulations are in order to Representative Malcolm Kenyatta who popped the question to long time boyfriend Dr. Matthew Jordan Miller last week. Check out this article on the happy day in OUT Magazine.



photo: Kory Aversa

Looks like the Penns Landing Waterfront is opening up the Blue Cross River Rink area and Spruce Street Harbor. Chef, entrepreneur and owner Charisse McGill who you know from her years at Christmas Village and Philly Made at City Hall has now brought her sweetness to Spruce Street Harbor. French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods will bring the sugar and spice and everything nice to Spruce Street Harbor Park by Univest for the summer of 2020. On the menu look for French Toast Bites and Vegan French Toast Bites at $8 each, French Toast Milkshakes for $7 each (OMG YES!!), Bacon on a Stick for $5 and other summer-time treats. French Toast Bites will occupy the former pod of HipCityVeg across from the floating Barge in the heart of the boardwalk. Plus check out SummerFest where the Blue Cross River Rink is usually located there is now a beach with socially distant chairs, and Minigolf ($5 per person; $4 per person if you’re an Independence Blue Cross Cardholder) will be available on-site. Equipment will be sanitized regularly. Info to come on the xoxo Ferris wheel located nearby.

Hope you can get away for a little zen, or at least catch a sunrise or sunset this weekend. Be Safe, Be Sane and thanks for visiting. ~ HughE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

