From The Vault: Four Seasons Celebrates 30 Years

July 15, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Over the weekend I mentioned that I would be publishing parties previously published in print in Philly Mag which were never online, or listed in a file on my computer I call “Still to Blog.” PhillyChitChat as you know is a for hired party photographer and I create columns for the media. Once in while I have time and I will cover a non-client and I may or may not place the photos in the media, but most likely I’d place them on PhillyChitChat. In really busy times I would place them in a file called “Still To Blog”, and they never get posted. Through out the summer I’ll be posting these photos as well with tidbits and throw back photos of Philly folks.





The Four Seasons Hotel’s 30th Anniversary Party was celebrated at their former flagship location on 9/26/13. (It’s now The Logan Hotel):

The press release:

The Four Seasons Hotel is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an ’80s-themed party in the courtyard . Enjoy food, wine, beer, including an exclusive Dock Street Brewing Company brew and a DJ spinning the hottest ’80s songs.









When: Thursday, September 26, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel, 1 Logan Square

Cost: Tickets are $50 for VIP tickets (three hours of access to the party) and $35 for general admission (one-and-a-half hours of access to the party).









The guest list was chock full of folks in the hospitality field. I remember it was a fun evening, and I loved the 80s theme as I had just celebrated my birthday a few months earlier with an 80s prom theme party. I’ll have those photos next Thursday on the 7th anniversary of my party.









This was a super affordable, fun party, one of which I imagine will be coming back in the new normal.

Speaking of the Four Seasons, welcome back to the new Four Seasons at Comcast Center. Last week they broke the news on their Instagram. Now I realize with the new Instagram it doesn’t always show the photo anymore so you need to click the link to see the photos. Here’s a little of what they wrote.

After months of spreading love from afar, we are thrilled to announce that we will be re-opening our doors on Monday, July 27, 2020. Philly, it’s time to say goodbye to the heart in the sky and hello to our staff and guest’s hearts within ❤️ 📸: @elevated.angles

