That Time I had an 80s Prom for My Birthday in 2013
It’s my birthday, it’s my birthday today and even though it’s been quite memorable year, one of my favorite celebrations was when I celebrated my birthday in 2013 at the Top of The Tower
with musical guest Jade Starling.
Whew. I did skip a few people who had rough divorces and there was no way to crop either one out without leaving an abandoned limb and then there’s Lê who gave me that most interesting blow up gift, I made sure to re gift it to a good home Hop Sing buddy. ** Thanks to my friends, I am so blessed. Looking forward to 2023’s party. Maybe a 90s theme?
it was fun. We are honored to have been included. We are all lucky to have you in our lives. Stay well and happy. wishing you many more happy birthdays. xo Don and Renee