Tea Time: Sofitel Opening Aug 6, With Afternoon Tea

July 27, 2020

Good Monday morning, hope you’re all well. I just walked by Sofitel last week and was going to note that after 3 months or so it seems to be preparing to open soon, when Aversa Pr sent over a press release with details of the Sofitel Philadelphia opening.

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square announced last week that the hotel will reopen its doors to hotel guests and visitors on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00am. The luxury hotel that blends French elegance with American style will reopen for overnight stays for guests in 306 newly renovated elegant suites and 67 newly renovated luxurious suites, plus the stunning Presidential Suite. Banquet facilities will be open for limited private events in accordance with local and state guidelines. Hotel restaurants will remain closed at this time. Sofitel Philadelphia’s top priority remains the safety, care and well being of hotel guests and employees. At this moment, this means keeping guests and employees safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 by partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry. As part of the reopening plans, Sofitel Philadelphia is offering guests a buy one, get one free offer for a complimentary night stay with the purchase of an equal night stay.







“We are excited to share that Sofitel Philadelphia is reopening its doors as of August 6th,” said Sofitel Philadelphia General Manager Angela Bauer. “We’ve missed you all and are thrilled to welcome our friends, family and community back into the hotel. As always, our hotel’s top priority remains the safety, care and well-being of our Sofitel Philadelphia family. Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are. Today, this means keeping our guests and employees safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 by partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry. We have missed being part of the Philadelphia community all of these months and we can’t wait to see you.”

The new operational standards being implemented at Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square and Accor properties across North and Central America were developed and vetted by a team of expert advisors to ensure maximum efficacy in preventing the spread of all viruses and pathogens, including COVID-19, with oversight by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections and certification; Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security & fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America; and Ruth Petran, Ph.D., CFS, Senior Corporate Scientist, Food Safety and Public Health, for Ecolab, global leaders in cleaning and hygiene, and trusted advisors to the CDC.

All Stay Well Program. Informative info on taking precautions for Covid19

We could all use a little tea time: I was also excited Sofitel Philadelphia was bringing their Afternoon Tea back as well. I’ve been to tea time, and as I’ve written here before I’m a big fan of Tea Sandwiches, scones and tea.





Starting August 1, 2020, Sofitel will be offering afternoon tea for up to 10 Guests in our Magnifique Presidential Suite.





There are 3 seating’s a day, for up to 10 people $500 plus tax. Now that sounds like a good party. Check out more info here.

Although not every amenity of the hotel will be opening right away, but for the most part, it will be operational on most cylinders. For example, banquet facilities will be open for limited private events in accordance with local and state guidelines, but hotel restaurants will remain closed at this time.

Welcome Back Sofitel Philadelphia



