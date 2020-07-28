This & That: Rittenhouse Square Opened, New Biz Too

July 28, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hope you had a great weekend. Last week I strolled through Rittenhouse Square and reported on a lot of sad news about businesses closing, stores paused, a few still boarded and some who have opened. The first exciting news is: Square 1682, the modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17 th and Sansom streets by Rittenhouse Square in the Palomar Hotel, has re-opened for take-out as well as outdoor dining on the patio seating area.

Lunch is 12 – 4 pm, followed by dinner from 4 – 8 pm daily. Guests can enjoy dishes tried, true, and even some new from the freshly updated Square 1682 menu – Select known favorite dishes have returned, such as the Waffle Fries served with malt vinegar and chipotle ranch ($10), the delectable Warm Cornbread accompanied by honey butter ($5) to start, or the revered Cauliflower Curry entrée, with chickpeas, spinach, and madras curry ($24). Newer additions to the menu include a sumptuous Softshell Crab Sandwich with jalapeno tartar sauce ($16), and Tagliatelle served with Jersey vegetables, pistachio pesto and pecorino ($13/serving, $25/family style).

Also nearby stores like Vince, Gap, The Loft and Govberg’s are open as I mentioned last week. I did another walk through at the end of the week and saw many more stores open and even more who have taken the boards off, which is nice and inviting.

Both Lululemon and Athleta are now open and excited to welcome you back to the 1700 block of Walnut Street. As you know Intermix has closed, but I found out it closed a few days before the pandemic, so we can’t count that as a business lost to Covid19. GM Danielle Kane wishes it worked out, sends her love and thanks.

New Business The previously announced allbirds, which took over the space formally occupied by Timberland at 1709 Walnut St, is being stocked and is ready to open in the next week.

Feast Well Foods can take a lot of the work out of cooking for you this weekend, especially if you’re headed to the shore.

Delivery

Friday, July 31st 3pm – 5pm

or

Curbside pick-up

Thursday, July 30th 4pm – 5pm

Friday, July 31st 1pm – 5:30pm

The Loft is open now for all your summer fashions, and these days summer goes right into October. Grab a cocktail at a.bar as that is open as well.

The former Zara’s is being reconfigured for Tiffany’s Jewelers which is moving from it’s current location in the Bellevue. It is not open.

The Hyatt Centric near 17th and Walnut Streets is coming along. They’re topped off, windows have been installed and the sign is up. Looks great.

Pietro’s has extended their dining area and it looks good. I spoke with a Madewell associate today and they have no idea when they’re going to open the Walnut Store.

But there’s plenty of other reasons to come down town, it’s bouncing back and there’s a lot of sales to be had.

If you’re going to the Apple store make sure you have an appointment, that is the only way you can enter. Give them a call. When you see me in the streets give a wave to PhillyChitChat. Thanks!!

