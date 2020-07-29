A Weekend Escape: Seaview, A Dolce Hotel near AC

July 29, 2020 by HughE Dillon

I’ve passed the Seaview Dolce Hotel a million times over the years as I’ve traveled to the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge just up the street, or gone shopping at my cousins nautical store down the street, the Seafarer. I’ve always wondered what it would be like to stay there and this past weekend I had a chance to experience it and the wonderful service they provide.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think my first time at this glorious resort would be during the middle of a pandemic, but here we are and it’s great to be able to get away to a place which takes it serious, and where you will feel safe, even normal again. This is the front desk, normally there’s people staffing it with masks on, but for the photo I wanted a clean shot. As you see there is socially distancing markers on the floor, and the desk is protected by safety glass. Check in was a breeze. We were in Room 258. We took the elevator with our bags, but used the stairs (see on right) for most of our trip to help burn off our Quarantine 15 lbs.

They had me masks and plexiglass, but I fell hard when I saw the TV remote wrapped in plastic. They take disinfecting to a new level of comfort.









The bedroom was beautifully decorated, and had chairs which you know I desire. I love to just sit in a chair all night reading, watching TV and enjoying time away from home. Mike does as well, and I caught him catching some zzzz’s within moments of arriving. The next day I took the center photo and tweeted about the lovely view and how I didn’t want to get out of bed, they’re so firm, yet comfortable. If we hadn’t just bought a Purple bed, I’d be label searching to see what Seaview used. I immediately sketched out the room in my head and said how can I create this at home.





Seaview’s has a beautiful and spacious outdoor pool area surrounded by lush landscaping. The chairs are socially distant, and only 40 people are allowed in the pool area at a time. Which isn’t a problem as the hotel is operating at half capacity during the pandemic. The four-story hotel will only use its first and second floors so guests not wishing to use the elevators

can stay on the first floor or ascend only one flight of stairs as well.





For more than a century, Seaview has reigned as the Jersey Shore’s most iconic resort. The pristine 670- acre retreat blends the architectural beauty and historic charm of a turn-of-the-century resort with the services, style and amenities today’s travelers and meeting planners desire, including state-of-the-art meeting and event space, award-winning dining, and two championship golf courses — The Bay Course, opened in 1914 and The Pines Course, opened in 1929. – from the website. The property is gorgeous, and there’s a mile long walking path along the golf course. There’s also a 9 hole family fun golf course near the hotel for the kids to practice on before the hit the big links. It’s called the Turtle Course as sometimes turtles can be found taking a short cut through it on the way to the sea.

Since I don’t play golf, but love watching golfers, I headed to the golf cafe both days to watch the action before it got too hot for me. July has you might have read has broken records for it’s 90f plus days this year, we’ll just call it the 2020 factor. Each table has an umbrella so if it gets to hot you can have your waiter open it.





The sunset over the bay was beautiful while dining, that’s Reed’s Bay in the distance there, you can see it from the patio and from the front facing hotel rooms. The cobb salad and steak was delicious. The following day I had the One Handed Burger at the recommendation of James Zeleniak of Punch Media pr.

Speaking of the front of the Seaview hotel. Theses comfortable adirondack chairs pepper the spacious property. I love sitting in these chairs. I can’t wait to go back and just sit in one of these chairs all day. I was in and out a lot over the weekend as you know my family is staying in Longport and my other sister is in Stone Harbor. Next time I go to the Seaview I’ll be staying put. I bet it’s great in the Fall. Mike and I loved everything about it. The ambiance, the classical architecture, the pool area, the dogs, did I mention it’s dog friendly.

Adding to its copious outdoor space, Seaview made upgrades to its wisteria-clad pavilion, complete with a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen and new lighting, creating the perfect space for airy functions, clambakes and other activities. Both days I was staying there families were holding functions. It was so nice they could still get together, safely outside.

The Seaview hotel was a nice alternative to staying on a barrier island. It was lush, green, the building was beautiful as were the rooms. It was easy to navigate and find all the amenities, including tennis and basketball courts. Additionally, Seaview is adding a horseshoe pit and shuffleboard court, for additional outdoor fun to its al fresco activity offerings such as corn hole on the expansive front lawn.

“In light of everything that’s going on in the world, people want to be outside,” said Director of Sales and

Marketing, Mike Tidwell. “We wanted to enhance activities on our sprawling grounds for additional

outdoor fun this season and beyond.”

It was comforting to know that the Seaview took Covid19 serious:

• All employees received COVID-19 safety sanitation protocol training, and employees will follow Personal Protective Equipment recommendations from the CDC.

• Public spaces and communal areas will be cleaned and disinfected multiple times per day, with an

emphasis on hard non-porous surfaces.

It’s great that it’s not too far from the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge See the water tower, that’s Seaview. Plus it’s just minutes from Atlantic City and my sisters house in Longport (about 20 minutes from her.)

