This & That Sunday: 2020 Doesn’t Seem So Bad After All

August 16, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hope your weekend is going well. We had a delicious dinner at our friends Jaimi and Ron Blackburn last night. They are gracious hosts, and we always laugh and laugh. Mike is always so excited to be reunited with Chloe too, and when we leave to always chitchat about when it’s right to get a dog. I could use one every day during the pandemic. They’re so calming. I wonder if the PSCPA or PAWS have cute little Maltese dogs. I’ll look into it. Let’s chitchat about why 2020 isn’t so bad for everyone in today’s This & That….

Congratulations Lauren and John Oakes on the birth of their baby boy Asher. There’s still time to get a present on the baby registry as there are only 4 times left. I love these balloon bouquets from Slay Displays.





On The Move: Algorithm Restaurants announced:

We are very, very pleased to announce our opening Chef De Cuisine, Chef Matt Delatour! Matt Delatour, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, then adopted and raised in New Jersey, started his cooking career at the age of 16. Since then, he has worked at a multitude of restaurants around Philadelphia, most notably as the Head Chef at Southgate, a Korean American gastropub. Most recently, Matt was the Executive Sous Chef at Rouge in Rittenhouse Square, and prior to that the Executive Sous Chef at The Common in University City. Algorithm is excited to launch their rolling kitchens custom food truck featuring plant based dishes tentatively scheduled for Monday, August 31st, 2020 in University City. You can attend one of their friends & family tastings being held in Norristown and Philly 8/29 or 8/30. INFO HERE>





Cheers: Congratulations to Bartender Barry ie Philly’s Barry Johnson for winning the Judge’s Choice vote for the East Region in the Power of the Palate Cocktail Competition presented by Black Restaurant Week. Barry will advance to represent Philadelphia in the Elite 8 with the Herb N’ Flow challenge. He advances in the Black Restaurant Week’s National Bracket Competition where on 9/14 he will compete against the winner from NYC, before advancing to the next level. I have that much confidence in his skills.

Congrats to my Anzio Williams, Sr., vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62, who was promoted by NBCUniversal and will now be senior vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion for NBCU-owned television stations VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for NBCUniversal Stations. Anzio just graduated from Temple grad school as well. I’ll miss seeing and chatting with Anzio. He’s an inspiration, and is one of the good guys. So happy for him.

Congrats Allison Papson and Brian Thornburg on their wedding last week. Allison used to an Assignment Editor at Fox29, and now is Senior Assignment Editor at Fox 5 DC. Several of her friends from her years in Philly served as bridesmaids in her wedding including Jennifer Sherlock, Julie Lesicki and Kristen Johanson. Erin Como, who worked at NBC10 Philly around the same time, and now is the morning anchor for Good Day Fox 5 DC on the weekends was also in attendance. Allison and Brian had their wedding shower in Philly in January, which I attended.

Back in January we all attended Hair of the Dog 2020. 2020 doesn’t seem so bad after all. Chit Chat with you on Tuesday….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

