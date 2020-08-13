This & That: Midtown Village Closes Streets to Dine, Craft Concepts Conceives and a Boutique Closes
Hello Thursday, it’s This & That time.
Midtown Village Closes their streets on the weekends (hopefully through the winter months too) to accommodate more dining outside . ALSO two adorable Midtown boutiques seemingly close as fallout from the pandemic.
Let’s start with the bad news in Midtown Village it looks like Lou Lou Boutique on 13th Street seems to have closed permanently. As with Wawa, I’ve been monitoring Lou Lou for the past few months. The store still had had dresses hung on racks, as well as styled mannequins in June, then in July only the mannequins were left. Then last week I noticed the store was emptied out except for the tables you see in the windows and the Philly website was a 404 Error – Page Not Found. RIP Lou Lou Boutique, we hardly knew you.
People who love people watching will still be able to do so as they walk down the middle of 13th Street, checking out who’s eating where, who’s eating with who, the best peeping in town. Then over on Juniper Street, a new spot pops up Juniper Street Supper Club – Expanded Open-Air Dining By Bru and Tradesman’s coming this weekend! Blue skies. Starry nights. Great food. Cold drinks. New brunch! Craft Concepts Group (Bru and Tradesman’s) will pop-up and take over Juniper Street at Chestnut with exclusive dining this Fri 4p-10p, Sat 11a-10p and Sun 11a-10p. #phillyfood #phillytodo #visitphilly #phillyfoodies Make reservations, or take a chance on walking up.
Friday Night is more than just alright. A few shops are open along Midtown Village but if you want to visit Bella Turka Jewelry (l) you’ll have to head to their other location in Rittenhouse Square at 1700 Sansom St, the 13th Street location is not open. Chitchat tomorrow will I’ll do a walk up Walnut Street. Lots has opened, then again, a few have closed, but we’re in this together.
During my pandemic unemployment I will be working on my art skills. I can truly say I do my blog/sm for fun now, so don’t attack the messenger for coloring outside the lines. Here is a map I whipped up with all the streets closed for @Midtwn_Village al fresco dining in the streets this weekend. It’s a pilot program, and maybe extended to other weekends going forward. Although McGillin’s is within the boundaries, they’re going to wait and see how this weekend goes. (crosses fingers for a success)
Let’s support our local business, and by local I mean any store operating in Philly, even Macy’s is local to me. xoxo HughE