Sofitel Has Safety in Mind
Slowly hotels are beginning to emerge from the pandemic as we learn more and more about how to navigate life safely. In the Rittenhouse Square area Sofitel and across the street Kimpton’s Palomar have opened to the public last week. Sofitel had a press conference and I learned a little bit about what they’re doing in the new normal.
Last week I covered the re-opening of Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square which reopen its doors to hotel guests and visitors on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The luxury hotel blends French elegance with American style reopened for overnight stays for guests in 306 newly renovated elegant suites and 67 newly renovated luxurious suites, including stunning Presidential Suite which may or may not have housed a president, they would never tell me.
Christopher Sample, Chief of Staff for Kenyatta Johnson, Angela Bauer, Sofitel Hotel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, General Manager, Sheila Hess, City of Philadelphia, City Representative, Michelle Shannon, Center City District, Vice President Marketing and Communications, Gregg Caren, Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, President and CEO and Jasmine Armstrong, Visit Philly, Hotel Relations Manager spoke at the re opening.
At each touchpoint along the guest journey through Sofitel Philadelphia, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and employees, including physical distancing; mandatory screening for all guests and employees, which may include a temperature check; masks provided to guests and worn by all employees; a 48-hour “settling period” for occupied rooms post-departure; increased frequency of cleaning & disinfecting, with a focus on high-touch points; and continued use of EPA registered disinfecting chemicals, proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.
Hands-on training for all employees, a dedicated on-property rollout committee and a formal audit program, validated under the global ALLSAFE Cleanliness label, ensure initial and continued compliance.
Many safety precautions are being taken in guests hotel rooms including TV remotes sanitized then wrapped in plastic.
As part of the reopening plans, Sofitel Philadelphia is offering guests a buy one, get one free offer for a complimentary night stay with the purchase of an equal night stay. For reservations with this special offer and additional reopening information, please visit Sofitel Philadelphia on Facebook and visit www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/.