Sofitel Has Safety in Mind

August 11, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Slowly hotels are beginning to emerge from the pandemic as we learn more and more about how to navigate life safely. In the Rittenhouse Square area Sofitel and across the street Kimpton’s Palomar have opened to the public last week. Sofitel had a press conference and I learned a little bit about what they’re doing in the new normal.

************

Last week I covered the re-opening of Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square which reopen its doors to hotel guests and visitors on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The luxury hotel blends French elegance with American style reopened for overnight stays for guests in 306 newly renovated elegant suites and 67 newly renovated luxurious suites, including stunning Presidential Suite which may or may not have housed a president, they would never tell me.

Christopher Sample, Chief of Staff for Kenyatta Johnson, Angela Bauer, Sofitel Hotel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, General Manager, Sheila Hess, City of Philadelphia, City Representative, Michelle Shannon, Center City District, Vice President Marketing and Communications, Gregg Caren, Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, President and CEO and Jasmine Armstrong, Visit Philly, Hotel Relations Manager spoke at the re opening.















Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are. Today, this means keeping our guests and employees safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 by partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry. We have missed being part of the Philadelphia community all of these months and we can’t wait to see you.”

Clean is the new Chic

Sofitel is serious about the safety of it’s customers and staff, from the plexiglass at concierge to contactless check-in, and the frequent cleaning of high traffic areas

At each touchpoint along the guest journey through Sofitel Philadelphia, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and employees, including physical distancing; mandatory screening for all guests and employees, which may include a temperature check; masks provided to guests and worn by all employees; a 48-hour “settling period” for occupied rooms post-departure; increased frequency of cleaning & disinfecting, with a focus on high-touch points; and continued use of EPA registered disinfecting chemicals, proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Hands-on training for all employees, a dedicated on-property rollout committee and a formal audit program, validated under the global ALLSAFE Cleanliness label, ensure initial and continued compliance.

Many safety precautions are being taken in guests hotel rooms including TV remotes sanitized then wrapped in plastic.







Those are just photos of shoes for placement. They look so 3d real.

As part of the reopening plans, Sofitel Philadelphia is offering guests a buy one, get one free offer for a complimentary night stay with the purchase of an equal night stay. For reservations with this special offer and additional reopening information, please visit Sofitel Philadelphia on Facebook and visit www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

