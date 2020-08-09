This & That: Savannah Guthrie Spotted, Center City Re Openings & New Biz

August 9, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hope you’re weekend was a blast, let’s get to the fun stuff:

A ChitChat reader wrote on Friday: Just spotted Savannah Guthrie walking down Ventnor ave across from Casels market in Margate. She looked stunning! She was wearing an amazing knee length navy dress with open back and a huge hat. (Def a more Hamptons look than Margate – so we noticed her right away. But she really is stunningly beautiful in person!)

Foot traffic is picking up in Center City, especially in the Rittenhouse Row shopping areas of Chestnut and Walnut Streets.

Sophy Curson, the chic women’s boutique that opened in 1929 on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, has withstood the test of time and is one of the first high fashion clothing stores to re open during the pandemic after Philly moved into greenish, and they always have a fun window display.

Speaking of fun, fabulous high end clothing stores, Joan Shepp (1811 Chestnut Street) will reopen in mid-August. She just dropped some big news earlier this week when she announced home decor partner Kevin O’Brien will be sharing retail space in Joan’s iconic Rittenhouse Store. Kevin will be opening an 800 square-foot beautiful shop in the mezzanine of Joan Shepp in September. The shop will be dedicated to showcasing his products, which range from bedding and decorative pillows to rugs and furniture. Joan feels it is a valuable service to offer her customers in these trying times

I previously reported Boyd’s, across the street from Shepp’s, will open on September 14. (Update, I was messaged the new date of Boyd’s opening is 9/14)

The short lived Inchin’s Bamboo Garden at 1726 Chestnut St has closed, but remains under the same owner who is now opening as Ancient Spirits & Grille , which he plans to open in September the owner told me.

Also opening in September on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street is Greene Street consignment shop. They’re hiring as well. Check out their site.

It’s nice to see so many PhillyChitChat readers out and about, like Crystal and Mo who I met at 18th and Chestnut Streets the other day. And for so many others thanks for the shout outs as well, but keep your eyes on the road. A honk is good. Thank and let’s chit chat on Tuesday. In the meantime follow me on Instagram and Twitter as where I talk daily, sometimes hourly filling you in on the who, what and happening in Philly, and nearby.

