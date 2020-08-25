What Your Not Going To See at this Year’s Naked Bike Ride

August 25, 2020 by HughE Dillon

The World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) is an international, summer, clothing-optional cycling event that usually takes place in as many as 80 cities across 20 countries including Philadelphia. The Philly Naked Bike Ride 2020 is the latest victim of the pandemic and covid19 virus, and has been cancelled for 2020. Every year the ride takes place at the end of the summer, winding it’s way through Philadelphia on a route released to the riders and the media an hour before the ride kicks off. The mission of the ride is to highlight body positivity and bring awareness towards fuel consumption.





Several cities across the world did hold their annual bike ride including Spain where riders covered their faces as well as their genitals with masks. (Source)

