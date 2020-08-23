Newly Listed: Ten Rittenhouse – 130 S 18TH STREET #1502-1503

August 23, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It’s a buyers market, and you’re in luck as friends of mine are selling their side by side units at 10 Rittenhouse.

Condominiums 1502 (2210 sf) and 1503 (1860 sf) present its next owners limitless options in one of the city’s most coveted buildings.





They can easily be combined to create one unit, or be used an in-law suite, or for a recent college grad who moved back home, a home office without working IN your actual home. My friends are empty nesters now and are looking for a new adventure.

No detail has been left undone!Condominium 1503 is a deluxe corner one bedroom, one and a half bathroom with sunrise views over Center City. This unit has also been upgraded with crown molding throughout, customized closets, hardwood floors, Stark carpet in the bedroom and more.The great room boasts two bay windows and a faux fireplace with a marble hearth and custom millwork. A hall closet was converted into a home office with built-ins. Both bathrooms are also appointed in marble.Two parking spaces in the building?s garage are included with the condominiums, as well as two separate storage units





The chef’s kitchen in 1502 & 1503 have the same designer finishes





The lavish master bedroom has a built-in wall unit and a leather upholstered headboard wall with sconces and the two additional bedrooms are generously sized.





The heart of the home is the great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that literally bring the city skyscape into the condominium.





The bathrooms are all appointed in marble, the master bath has an additional custom vanity/make-up table.

For more on this listing head on over to the MLS Listing: HERE

