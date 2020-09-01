Eagles offer fans the chance to purchase cardboard cutouts for games at the Linc to support Eagles Autism Foundation

September 1, 2020 by HughE Dillon

On Monday, the Eagles announced that they are offering season ticket holders and fans the chance to buy cardboard cutouts in a seat at Lincoln Financial Field for a $100 donation, with the proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“While we wish we could pack Lincoln Financial Field with 70,000 screaming fans every game this year, circumstances will require us to be Together Apart for at least a portion of the season. But, you can still be a part of the gameday action with an Eagles Fan Cutout at Lincoln Financial Field. Put on your gameday best and upload a photo of yourself so that you can still join us on gamedays, even while you’re watching from the comfort and safety of your own home. Eagles fan cutouts are only $100 each, with net proceeds benefiting Eagles Autism Foundation. Purchase of a fan cutout will also waive the registration fee for the 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge event, if you choose to participate.”

Fan cutouts will remain at Lincoln Financial Field during the 2020 season, as long as governmental guidelines continue to prohibit fans from attending games. If fan attendance guidelines change, cutouts may be removed from the seating bowl to accommodate in person attendees. Head over to HERE for step by step instructions as well as FYI.

