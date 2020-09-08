This & That: Bradley Cooper & Ben Simmons at the Jersey Shore; Adam Sandler; Sarah Megan Thomas, Movies in Philly

September 8, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It was a lovely, strange summer, which actually might be endless for sometime for some of us. Our weekend in Lancaster was fantastic and I’ll write more about it on later this week.

Bradley Cooper was spotted several times this past summer at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City, and again in Longport and Margate this past weekend. Friday night he was at Catch in Longport, and Saturday at Steve & Cookies in Margate. Friends tell me his mother has a summer place in Brigantine and he is often spotted there as well. For most of the summer Cooper was renting a home in Fairfield Connecticut where he and his pal, another perpetual bachelor Leonardo Dicaprio were spotted sailing one afternoon. TODAY Cooper was spotted handing off his daughter to his baby mama and ex girlfriend Irina Shayk. Ben Simmons was spotted at the Longport beach, without on again, off again girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Seems she’s moved on SOURCE.

Congratulations to food journalist Alexandra Jones on the publication of her first book ” Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know.”

Congrats Ary Modesto and Robert Santorsa on their engagement. Robert popped the question on September 1 while dining at their favorite restaurant Tequila’s in Rittenhouse Square. The duo has been dating for several years, and I was blessed to watch their love grow over the years. In 2017, they were chosen as one of the Best Dressed at The Academy Ball not only because of their fantastic threads but for the love in their eyes for each other. So happy for them. Super nice couple.

Congrats Alexandria Hoff and her husband Nathan Calvert who are expecting their first child in December.

Congrats to Vinnie G Radio who starts working as the host of the red eye shift at Midnight on PopRadio77. Travel back in time, relive memories. Tune to PopRadio 77 for the most “pop”ular music from decades past. Work hard, and be flexible and your dreams will come true. Happy for you buddy!!

Heery-Loftus Casting is looking for a few good people for the Adam Sandler/LeBron James Netflik’s flik filming in our area next week. Head on over to their FB page for specifics on what they’re looking for as well as the COVID19 precautions they’ve put in place to keep everyone safe.

Congratulations to Dr. Thanuja Hamilton, MD who was chosen by her peers as a top doc in South Jersey. I’m not surprised, Thanuja is not only a top doc, but an awesome friend to many.

Award-winning actress, producer, and writer Sarah Megan Thomas is about to debut her new film October 3, “A Call To Spy.” It’ll be the third film shot partially in Philly by the Havertown native. Her other films were Backwards (I was an extra) and Equity (I spent a day on the set).

SYNOPSIS: In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency – “SOE” – to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE’s “Spymistress,” Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legac in their wake. Inspired by true stories, this original screenplay draws on SOE, OSS (pre-cursor to CIA), and CIA files, as well as interviews with living relatives.

Sarah Megan Thomas and Alysia Reiner took a break from filming their new movie “Equity,” which is about women on Wall Street, to stop by the Best of Philly party 2015.

Producing a WWII drama on a low-budget was daunting, and it took me four years, states Sarah Megan Thomas. We shot “London,” “Scotland,” and parts of “France” in the greater Philadelphia area — where I grew up and where I have shot all my films (fun trivia: for the “stately home” where these spies historically trained, we shot inside the home of the family that inspired “The Philadelphia Story” – Ardrossan). For the richness and texture of 1940’s France, we shot for a shorter time in Budapest. To read more about the upcoming film head to the IndieWire story.

Thanks for stopping by today, see you on Social. My best HughE

