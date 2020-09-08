This & That: Bradley Cooper & Ben Simmons at the Jersey Shore; Adam Sandler; Sarah Megan Thomas, Movies in Philly
It was a lovely, strange summer, which actually might be endless for sometime for some of us. Our weekend in Lancaster was fantastic and I’ll write more about it on later this week.
Bradley Cooper was spotted several times this past summer at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City, and again in Longport and Margate this past weekend. Friday night he was at Catch in Longport, and Saturday at Steve & Cookies in Margate. Friends tell me his mother has a summer place in Brigantine and he is often spotted there as well. For most of the summer Cooper was renting a home in Fairfield Connecticut where he and his pal, another perpetual bachelor Leonardo Dicaprio were spotted sailing one afternoon. TODAY Cooper was spotted handing off his daughter to his baby mama and ex girlfriend Irina Shayk. Ben Simmons was spotted at the Longport beach, without on again, off again girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Seems she’s moved on SOURCE.
Congratulations to food journalist Alexandra Jones on the publication of her first book ” Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know.”
Congratulations to Dr. Thanuja Hamilton, MD who was chosen by her peers as a top doc in South Jersey. I’m not surprised, Thanuja is not only a top doc, but an awesome friend to many.
Award-winning actress, producer, and writer Sarah Megan Thomas is about to debut her new film October 3, “A Call To Spy.” It’ll be the third film shot partially in Philly by the Havertown native. Her other films were Backwards (I was an extra) and Equity (I spent a day on the set).
SYNOPSIS: In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency – “SOE” – to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE’s “Spymistress,” Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legac in their wake. Inspired by true stories, this original screenplay draws on SOE, OSS (pre-cursor to CIA), and CIA files, as well as interviews with living relatives.
Producing a WWII drama on a low-budget was daunting, and it took me four years, states Sarah Megan Thomas. We shot “London,” “Scotland,” and parts of “France” in the greater Philadelphia area — where I grew up and where I have shot all my films (fun trivia: for the “stately home” where these spies historically trained, we shot inside the home of the family that inspired “The Philadelphia Story” – Ardrossan). For the richness and texture of 1940’s France, we shot for a shorter time in Budapest. To read more about the upcoming film head to the IndieWire story.
Thanks for stopping by today, see you on Social. My best HughE