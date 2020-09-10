Rittenhouse Row Reopens

September 10, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hello it’s Thursday and gloomy, but the news I’m writing about showcases a bright future for Center City. I’m happy to report that Rittenhouse Row is ready for for your return. So many stores are open now, restaurants are open, the oppressive summer heatwave has subsided and the streets and park are clean and inviting. Some of our favorite stores have closed, a few closed because of the riot, but the majority were affected by the pandemic. Some did close before the pandemic like Intermix, I know a lot of people are sad about that store. A few new stores opened after the pandemic. I will do a comprehensive post next week after the ribbon cutting for the reopening of Boyd’s and Joan Shepp.

After weeks of cleaning Mac Cosmetic store at 18th and Chestnut Streets will be re opening tomorrow. M-S 11-7; Sunday 12-6 (It’s not reflected on their website or Instagram, but the managers have reached out to me to give me the good news) . Nearby Sephora re opened last month at 1714 Chestnut St. Unfortunately superstore Ulta Beauty has closed for good on Walnut Street, but they have a nice store in the Fashion District on Market Street.

More good news, Butcher & Singer has opened at 15th and Walnut Streets. Now what’s going with Alma de Cuba down the street as it’s still closed?

Welcome back Swarovski, 1421 Walnut St, and Pandora at 1613 Walnut St. Tiffany’s Jewellery is opened across the street, and will be moving into their new space in late fall in the space which was Zara’s at 1715 Walnut.

LAGOS Jewelry on 1735 Walnut St is has re opened and Janice Waitkus and associates are excited to welcome you back.

Tumi looks to be opening soon as they have re stocked their store.

Nearby H&M on Walnut St. is still closed but they’ve finally painted their boards black after lots of my online complaining. Rumor has it that either this H&M or the one at 16th & Chestnut might close as they feel they’re competing with each other. Plus they’ve just opened a beautiful new store in the Fashion District.

Two weeks ago I reported the Wells Fargo bank on Walnut closed for good. Sadly the buildings at 1706 – 1712 Walnut St have been condemned as unsafe by L&I after the fire set on May 30. The wall and roof of the buildings have collapsed and their are notices on the building. It’ll be interesting to see what will happen with these four buildings.







Since that post someone reached out to me to tell me that Wells Fargo has signed to go in the former Lucky Brand space at 1634 Walnut Street in 2021, which is next to the Chase Bank, across the street from Capital One and the nearby Citizens Bank store. I’m good with that, We will now refer to the area of 17th & Walnut as bankers corner.

Opened and waiting for you. Blue Sole Shoes

Kids Foot Locker has opened at 1510 Chestnut Street, but across the street Foot Locker has closed for good the store clerks have told me.

Stuart Weitzman 1711 Walnut St has closed, and as I reported weeks ago Allbirds is now open.

Center City is getting back to business, and is looking forward to seeing you. I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news these past few months, but I want you to know that things really are looking good and opening up. I feel that it’s safe to come into the City, but of course always be aware of your surroundings. Be extra careful after dark, a lot of stores seem to close by 8pm and foot traffic is lighter at that time. The restaurant areas are packed, and when possible park as close to them, take an Uber or a cab, again it’s just because a lot of folks are still working remotely so there’s not a lot of foot traffic after dark. Wear your mask, if you can eat out, try and tip at least 25%. When a server comes to your table if you remember wear your mask, protect both of you. Be considerate, and kind. We’re all stressed out in this unprecedented time. See you social. Twitter and Instagram. Stay in touch with what’s going on on Rittenhouse Row here.

