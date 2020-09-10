Rittenhouse Row Reopens
Hello it’s Thursday and gloomy, but the news I’m writing about showcases a bright future for Center City. I’m happy to report that Rittenhouse Row is ready for for your return. So many stores are open now, restaurants are open, the oppressive summer heatwave has subsided and the streets and park are clean and inviting. Some of our favorite stores have closed, a few closed because of the riot, but the majority were affected by the pandemic. Some did close before the pandemic like Intermix, I know a lot of people are sad about that store. A few new stores opened after the pandemic. I will do a comprehensive post next week after the ribbon cutting for the reopening of Boyd’s and Joan Shepp.
After weeks of cleaning Mac Cosmetic store at 18th and Chestnut Streets will be re opening tomorrow. M-S 11-7; Sunday 12-6 (It’s not reflected on their website or Instagram, but the managers have reached out to me to give me the good news) . Nearby Sephora re opened last month at 1714 Chestnut St. Unfortunately superstore Ulta Beauty has closed for good on Walnut Street, but they have a nice store in the Fashion District on Market Street.
Tumi looks to be opening soon as they have re stocked their store.
Opened and waiting for you. Blue Sole Shoes
Center City is getting back to business, and is looking forward to seeing you. I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news these past few months, but I want you to know that things really are looking good and opening up. I feel that it’s safe to come into the City, but of course always be aware of your surroundings. Be extra careful after dark, a lot of stores seem to close by 8pm and foot traffic is lighter at that time. The restaurant areas are packed, and when possible park as close to them, take an Uber or a cab, again it’s just because a lot of folks are still working remotely so there’s not a lot of foot traffic after dark. Wear your mask, if you can eat out, try and tip at least 25%. When a server comes to your table if you remember wear your mask, protect both of you. Be considerate, and kind. We’re all stressed out in this unprecedented time. See you social. Twitter and Instagram. Stay in touch with what’s going on on Rittenhouse Row here.
thanks for posting this. My acquaintances who live way outside the city, still think the city is on fire with protests and looting. It was never really that true, so showing folks a truer picture of our beautiful city helps dispel those false illusions.