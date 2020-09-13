InBox: ROSALIE Opens In Wayne Featuring Authentic Italian Comfort Food

September 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Fearless Restaurants’ Rosalie opened on September 10, 2020, at the Wayne Hotel, 139 Lancaster Ave., offering Italian Soul Food. It is a labor of love deeply rooted in the formation of the restaurant for owner Marty Grims and Executive Chef Merick Devine that you can taste in the food!

Rosalie is currently opened for dinner only and opens for lunch on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Devine said, “Our goal is to cook real, Italian, comfort food. Food that has a soul, that just makes you feel good to eat. I am perpetually fascinated by the hyper rationality of Italian Cuisine and we plan to celebrate that. From Sicilia to Friuli, we are going to hit it all.”

The bar features a custom mural emulating the look of an old Italian street scene and trattoria styled booths in the bar dining area.

Rosalie is named for owner Marty Grims’ mother, a second-generation Italian immigrant. “The story of “Rosalie” is first and foremost about family. It is about generations of many families that have come together to bring Rosalie to life. It is about the families that will dine with us, that we will nurture, and treat as if they are our own. The notion of family is reflected in everything we do. The origins of the name and food, the way we treat our guests, it is ALL about family,” explained Grims.









Pizza Per La Tavola Fontal, Tallegio, Fig, Speck







Rosalie features 60 seats in Sala Grande, the main dining room, 60 seats on the Portico, the porch, and for private events, there are 32 seats in the Salotto, 30 seats in the Sala Piccola, 100 in the Atrio, the Lobby Lounge for cocktails or 150 in the Sala Grande. Rosalie is also available for buyouts and can seat 200 reception style.

“Rosalie will offer an international wine list of 120 bottles with a focus on Italian wine, the beer list will be a combination of local craft and international favorites and there will be Italian inspired versions of classic cocktails,” according to Fearless Director of Beverage Len Boris.

**I had a chance to eat at Rosalie last week with a few dozen friends in the media, and it was delicious. The food was fabulous, but the decor and ambiance of the newest mainline eatery was outstanding. I predict Rosalie will be the hot spot of 2021, but the expansive patio will be a big hit even sooner during this temporary new normal. As I told a reader on FB: It’s very nice. Peaceful. Beautiful decor, and it’s from the Fearless Restaurant group so we know it’s delicious. **

Make a reservation on Open Table for your next dinner.

