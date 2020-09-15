Steak 48 Opens Today, and it’s Delicious

September 15, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Steak 48, an award-winning, upscale steakhouse concept brought by James Beard Award Nominated restaurateurs & brothers Jeffrey and Michael Mastro – officially opening for indoor dining TODAY, September 15th

Rakim Young and Zaakirah Lewis will greet you as you arrive





Designed by Judith Testani of Testani Design Troupe, the warm, contemporary steakhouse will feature an upscale and energetic environment with a comfortable, yet sleek, sexy and stylish atmosphere. The 12,000-square-foot, ground floor restaurant will house a collection of intimate dining rooms and cozy corridors, including a spacious mezzanine with an impressive view of Broad street. Additional highlights include a vibrant bar, a floor-to ceiling glass expo kitchen, intimate dining kitchen suites and multiple private dining rooms featuring eye-catching architectural detail. At its full capacity, Steak 48 offers seating for up to 450 people.

To ensure Covid19 Safety Standards, they have reformatting the restaurant design and using stunning floral arrangements to ensure parties maintain at least 6’ distance apart from other parties, including while seated and while waiting for their table

Saturday night Dr. Thanuja Hamilton, Nicholas Perugino , Mike Toub and I were invited to dinner on Saturday night. What a treat. Everything was delicious.

Thanuja had the bone in filet small $77. I had the Waygu Petite $84. Mike had the Ribyeye $59 Mike had the Bone In Large $71. The steak prices are comparable to nearby places.

Steak 48’s extensive wine program features a large collection of expertly-chosen varietals from around the world, including more than 48 wines by-the-glass and 650 wines by-the-bottle, spanning a wide range of options all best in class. Exclusive to Philadelphia, Steak 48 has partnered with Blanton’s Bourbon to select a signature single barrel of whiskey – curating the spirit’s flavor profile and aging sequence to pair with select Steak 48 menu items. A full menu of vibrant craft cocktails rounds out the beverage program boasting a broad selection of spirits hand-picked to perfectly pair with any meal.









At the helm of the kitchen is Philadelphia-native Executive Chef Robert Watson (previously of Dominick’s Steakhouse and Steak 44), with support from Chief Executive Chef Marc Lupino, who leads Steak 48’s culinary program and has been part of the team since the early 2000s. Together, the dynamic chef duo presents a bespoke menu of Steak 48’s signature USDA prime steaks, ultra-premium wagyu beef and locally-sourced seafood. Complete what’s sure to be a great meal with shareable appetizers and side dishes, creative salads and desserts guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds.









Steak 48 is located along the Avenue of the Arts at 260 S Broad St (corner of Broad and Spruce Streets), ideally positioned adjacent to the world-renowned Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and on the ground level of The Post Brothers’ new luxury apartment building, The Atlantic.

Head over to CBS3Philly for more photos, and at the end of the week at PhillyStyle Magazine.

Definitely the top 3 best steakhouse in Philly. It’s beautiful. The service was impeccable. Serious about social distancing. The bathrooms are individual. Seats 400, but during Covid no more than 100 per dining experience. Very impressive layout. Steak 48 is vibrant and a desirable place to be. If you’re afraid of heights, Steak 48 is going to be the next hot social scene in 2021 to be see and be seen, while enjoying the best steak served in Philly. Sorry Hugo’s Frog, if you’re a long time reader you know that was my king of steak for years.

