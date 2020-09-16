Things to Discuss: The New Normal Thanksgiving Day Parade, Celebs Dining Out, How to Watch the Local Emmys

September 16, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It’s Wednesday. I still get confused even though now I am back to work. Over the past few weeks business opportunities have come to me and I’ve been trying to get back in the mode of working. It’s much harder than I thought as I’ve grown accustomed to having very little responsibility. Let’s discuss:

The 6ABC Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade has made its way down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and into the hearts of the community for 100 memorable years. Hundreds of thousands of spectators traditionally line the streets of downtown Philadelphia to watch as the Parade marches by. Last year I was fortunate enough to get a behind the scenes and see how the parade was put together as my friend AJ Matia was the strategy producer for the 100th 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade.



2020 continues to be a special kinda year:

InBox: Thanksgiving Day Shoebox Parade



This year, to ensure the health and safety of the community, the 6ABC Dunkin Thanksgiving Celebration will replace parade.However, make no mistake, the 101st installment of everyone’s favorite holiday tradition will be the most innovative show yet!

As part of the 2020 Thanksgiving celebration, 6ABC will host its first community Celebration Shoebox Float Parade. The Celebration Shoebox Float Parade is a wonderful way for everyone to get involved and celebrate the holiday together.

Use your imagination and get creative – submit your photo and don’t miss a minute of the broadcast as you just may see your float pass by!! We are so excited to see what our Scouting Family creates, and even more excited to come together in spirit to celebrate Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season.

Step 1 — Pick a theme: This is your chance to create whatever you can dream! Be as innovative and collaborative as possible and use your imagination.

Step 2 – Gather your materials Start with a shoebox or any similar shaped box as your base. Add clay, paint, markers, crayons, craft supplies, feathers, sequins, flowers, seeds, toys, photos pretty much anything to bring your vision to life.

Step 3 – Watch the 6ABC Dunkin Thanksgiving Celebration. Gather your family, friends and neighbors and grab your front row seat in the comfort of your own home and watch the Celebration and Philadelphia’s FIRST shoebox parade!

Visit COLBSA.org/parade for full instructions.

Pennsylvania has a massive shortage of poll workers that are needed for safe, in-person voting on Election Day. If we don’t recruit more poll workers, voters could face long lines at the polls and voter suppression.

The Voter Project is partnering with the national organization, Power the Polls, to recruit poll workers right here in Pennsylvania.

We need your help! This election matters and your participation will help people vote.

****

Saturday Night is Alright, now you can enjoy the local Emmy Award ceremony.

On Saturday, September 19, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ (NATAS) Mid-Atlantic Chapter will host the 38th Annual Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards. This year’s ceremony will be entirely virtual and streamed on the chapter’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards celebrates the professional accomplishments of the visual media community in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and parts of Ohio and West Virginia. This year, the Chapter received 743 entries in 78 Emmy® categories, of which 348 entries received nominations.

During the ceremony, NATAS Mid-Atlantic will induct seven individuals to the Silver Circle Society, a prestigious honor that recognizes individuals who have outstanding service in broadcasting for a minimum of 25 years, with the majority of it being spent in the Mid-Atlantic Chapter. Those who will be inducted at the 2020 Emmy® awards are Carl Abraham of WNEP; Charlene Horne of CBS3; Ralph Iannotti of KDKA; Brad Nau of CBS3; Dave Rupp of WGAL; Vai Sikahema of NBC10; and Renee Wallace of WPXI.

Crystal Pillar Award winners will also be announced, recognizing the talented video production work of higher education students.

Tuesday night I headed back to Steak 48 for opening night. The steak was as good as I thought, and I stand by what I said yesterday. It’s the best steak in the City. It was a busy night with notable Philly out enjoying Philly’s latest steakhouse.









Spotted dining near me was Herb Lusk, former American football running back who played for three seasons in the National Football League for the Philadelphia Eagles and Seth Joyner, is a former American football linebacker in the National Football League for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. Joyner is currently a football analyst on FS1 and on Eagles Pregame and Postgame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

