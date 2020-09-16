The Coventry Deli Closes Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Our 10th anniversary is coming up! Join us in celebrating at the CITRS OPEN on September 14. Get tickets or sponsor the event
B. PHL innovation fest 9/15 – 9/17
Philly’s citywide innovation festival celebrating bright ideas in health care, tech & the arts. Sept. 15-17, 2020 #BPHLFest
An Evening in Franklin Square 9/17/20 – Virtually
You can help support Franklin Square during An Evening in Franklin Square presented by PARX Casino, on Thursday, September 17, from 5:30 - 6:30 pm!
VIRTUAL AIDS Walk Philly 2020 – Oct 18
Be a lifeline in the fight against HIV for the virtual 34 th Annual AIDS Walk Philly. Join
AIDS Fund on the morning of Sunday, October 18, for a video kick-off and then walk 5K
in your own neighborhood.
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Project HOME | None of us are home until all of us are home®
Project HOME is a Philadelphia non-profit organization empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
Children’s Crisis Treatment Center
Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) passionately serves the emotional needs of children and families at risk beginning in early childhood.
I heard the owner David Rovner say they were closing on Friday after 26 years in business. I asked him what happened and he said they just couldn’t make it work because everyone is working from home these days.
PhillyChitChat back in business. HughE@phillychitchat.com Hire us to shoot your event, re opening, opening $200 for 90 mins; media placements. Or Advertise: Rates Advertisement levels: $150 to $500 monthly, which includes Social Media promotion as well. 1 million impressions a month.
When a customer heard Dave and I talk about the closing she ask was it true, would it be forever. Dave said it probably would be, but he doesn’t want to rule out anything in the future; what would happen next year, would the virus be over, would people come back to the office or would they work from home permanently? There are no people working downtown to be able to support his business.
If you’re downtown in the next two days, stop by The Conventry Deli and thank Dave for all the years of delicious breakfasts and lunches. Cross your fingers that next year people will return, and maybe he will too.
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
Pennsylvania SPCA
Animal protection organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Kelly’s Kidz
Our Mission Statement: Kelly’s Kidz, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the community to fund the resources needed to provide children in pediatric hospital settings items for play.
Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
The Sandy Sprint is hosted by the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation in an effort to spread the word about our mission and raise funds to advance research. All funds raised will support Ovarian Cancer Research.
Build Jake’s Place – Creating Inclusive Play Experiences
Jake’s Place is a nationally ranked, award-winning, all-inclusive playground located in Cherry Hill & Delran, NJ. Join our Miracle League @ccnjml Build Jakes Place
Variety Club
Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley would love to be considered for one the 20 spaces that you are donating. Variety works to enrich the lives of children and young adults with disabilities through social, educational, and vocational programs that nurture independence and self-confidence, and prepare them for life.
The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI)
The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI) is a Philadelphia based nonprofit organization with a 40-year mission to procure and distribute human biospecimens to support biomedical research worldwide.
Steppingstone Scholars Philadelphia
Steppingstone Scholars, working with families and school partners, provides rigorous educational programming and support for talented underserved students in the Philadelphia Region to achieve academic success, opportunity, and a college degree.
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show – Nov 2020
The 44th annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show is organized and coordinated by Show Chair Robin Blumenfeld Switzenbaum and Show Manager Nancy O’Meara.