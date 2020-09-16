The Coventry Deli Closes Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

September 16, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Before there was Corner Bakery, Naf Naf Grill, Nooks Bakery, Mama’s Vegetarian or any number of eateries on Market above Broad Street there was The Coventry Deli. Located at 2000 Market Street. It is with great sadness for me to report that it is closes because of the pandemic. I was lunching there today with my friend Michael, and we were reminiscing about all the times we had eaten there especially while working at our first jobs in Philly,

I heard the owner David Rovner say they were closing on Friday after 26 years in business. I asked him what happened and he said they just couldn’t make it work because everyone is working from home these days.

You’ll be missed: The Coventry Deli has been the premiere Mom & Pop Deli in the city for 26 years! Open Monday thru Friday from 6 am – 3 pm, The Coventry Deli is a center city staple for breakfast or lunch, as well as take out and catering. Their slogan of “If we don’t have it, you shouldn’t eat it.”

All of their food is made from scratch onsite, using the freshest and highest quality ingredients. Every order is made to order, and is made fresh before your eyes. The lines were long, but the wait was worth it.

Everyone went to The Coventry Deli from executives, to secretaries to people who worked in the file room like I did at my first job. I have so many memories going there, I always got the tuna salad with tomato’s or the BLT, which I had today. My last one there.

When a customer heard Dave and I talk about the closing she ask was it true, would it be forever. Dave said it probably would be, but he doesn’t want to rule out anything in the future; what would happen next year, would the virus be over, would people come back to the office or would they work from home permanently? There are no people working downtown to be able to support his business.





Dessert options include decadent cakes, cheesecakes, butter cookies, pastries, water ice and more.







If you’re downtown in the next two days, stop by The Conventry Deli and thank Dave for all the years of delicious breakfasts and lunches. Cross your fingers that next year people will return, and maybe he will too.

