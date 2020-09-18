ChitChat: Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa Spotted; Weekend Recommendations and Boo at the Zoo

September 18, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Bella Hadid was spotted at Nina’s Waffles & Ice Cream in New Hope PA to get her go to cup of homemade ice cream and was happy to pose for a few photos for her friends, here with store manager Heather Lacey. She’s no stranger to the popular spot at 31 W. Mechanic St. as Bella has been staying on her mom’s Yolanda Hadid’s lavender farm in nearby Solebury with her sister Gigi who confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik, in April. While no one has seen Gigi or out and about in town, she has posted photos of herself at the farm on her Instagram account . Bella is due this month, some fans speculate she’s had the baby already as Bella posted a cryptic message the other day saying she can’t stop crying, and Gigi responded with lots of smile emojis.

Dua Lipa was just spotted atAnwar, since 2019. Songstresswas just spotted at Liv & Charlie’s Real Food in New Hope today. I wonder if she brought a baby gift to Gigi? How is Dua connected to the Hadid’s? Well, the ‘ Future Nostalgia ‘ star has been dating Gigi’s brother,, since 2019.

I do love so much about the New Hope area, especially in the fall. Did you know that Zac Posen’s family has a farm nearby as well. He goes there nearly every weekend. Another hot happening in New Hope is the Bucks County Playhouse. Last year we attended their gala hosted by actress and board member Marilu Henner who brought along her friend Tony Danza who performed a song and dance for the evening. This weekend they’ve pivoted to an online variety show show which looks terrific.

“Playhouse Live!,” the 30-minute, free Virtual Variety show produced by Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, streams again this Sunday night, September 20 at 7 p.m. with an all-new program and added musical performances.

Hosted by the Playhouse’s trio of Tony-award winning producers (Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler), this week’s installment will be co-hosted by television, stage and film actress, Didi Conn (“Grease!”).

Highlights of this week’s show include an interview with Conn about her experiences filming the blockbuster musical “Grease!” Tony-winning actress, Linda Lavin, will introduce you to her latest character, internet sensation Yvette Slosch. “Frozen’s” Mason Reeves and Playhouse favorite Sky Seals (“Million Dollar Quartet”) will provide musical performances. Richard Riaz Yoder (“Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway and the Playhouse’s “Ain’t Misbehavin”) will tap to Fats Waller’s “Honeysuckle Rose.”

“Playhouse Live!” is line-produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman and made possible with support from the Playhouse Annual Fund and Re-opening Campaign donors. The Playhouse is especially grateful to season support from Bank of America. Please check the website for upcoming dates and the Virtual show at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.

Speaking of Grease !! Enjoy a modern take the classic movie (OMG classic I remember when it came out, my parents wouldn’t let us go see it because of a word in one of the songs, anyway) at Willow Grove Park’s, “Park and Play: Dinner and a Movie,” event. Engage in a night of family friendly fun, featuring food and drinks from Cheesecake Factory, Yard House, TGI Friday’s, Kamp for Kids, Cheesesteak Champs and Royal Zarasa; Music by Curran Entertainment; and a main feature that viewers of all ages will love – Grease! The $20 per vehicle ticketed event is sure to sell out, Saturday, September 19th – Parking lot opens at 6pm (The drive-in will be located in Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s parking lot (Easton Road side), movie begins at 8pm reserve your spot today: eventbrite.com/e/park-and-play-grease-tickets.

Congrats to local PR maven Sharla Feldscher, President

FHPR – Feldscher Horwitz Public Relations on her new book KIDFUN book (KIDFUN: 401 Easy Ideas for Play). With all this free time we adults have, we could definitely use some ideas of fun as well.

Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley would love to be considered for one the 20 spaces that you are donating. Variety works to enrich the lives of children and young adults with disabilities through social, educational, and vocational programs that nurture independence and self-confidence, and prepare them for life.

Speaking of fun things to do:

The Philadelphia Zoo announces the return of the annual Halloween celebration Boo at the Zoo – presented by Chase. This annual fall favorite for families and kids of all ages will take over Philadelphia Zoo this coming October for three weekends in a row.



On October 16-18, October 23-25 and October 30-November 1, families are invited to enjoy Philadelphia Zoo and enjoy a socially distanced Halloween celebration that features fall plants and foliage, spooky kid-friendly decorations, a COVID-friendly Halloween parade, not-scary extinction graveyard, photo opportunities, and special treats. Come dressed in your favorite costume and get ready to enjoy a not-so-spooky safari at America’s first Zoos right here in Philadelphia.



New for this year, post your families favorite photo on Instagram and tag @philadelphiazoo and hashtag #booatthezoophilly for a chance to win great prizes – and have your photo shared on the Philadelphia Zoo Instagram. One or more photos will be shared each day during Boo at the Zoo for an online, virtual costume “parade” via Instagram Stories.

Speaking of animals, local animal rescue group, Philadoptables, has released their 8th edition of the Hunks for Hounds charity calendar. All models posed with rescued pets from the Philadelphia metro area. All proceeds from the calendar help Philadoptables support Philly area animal rescues, especially the city’s open intake animal shelter, ACCT Philly. The calendar is produced at no cost to Philadoptables because everyone from the photographer, videographer, models, graphic artists and printers donates their time and services. This year’s photographer, Alison of Alison Dunlap Photography, donated her services and is also an animal rescue volunteer. This year’s notable models include Jaxon- radio personality on 93.3 WMMR radio, Libre- puppy mill survivor and anti-cruelty mascot, and Suzy Pupman- local injured senior dog who walked into a home with an open door in the middle of the night. The shoot location, Thistle Dew Farm in Quakertown, offered their space at no cost to Philadoptables. Calendars are available for purchase at Philadoptables.org

Philly New Food and a fun spot to sit and dine

Now that the Philadelphia Museum of Art has reopened its doors to visitors, Constellation Culinary Group will operate its signature food and beverage offerings at the Espresso Bar located in the North Vaulted Walkway. The brand this week has also launched Prepped, a new outdoor food truck offering easy bites and prepared foods, which will live on the north side of the museum. HOURS: Wednesday and Friday 11am-6pm Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 11am-3:30pm All Hours are Weather Permitting Closed Monday and Tuesday – In accordance with safe standards the art museum is now offering small, intimate events. For more information about how to book an event or to learn more about event capabilities, visit www.philamuseum.org/entertaining or contact entertaining@philamuseum.org

Next week a new, thought provoking exhibit opens at the Barnes Foundation, Elijah Pierce’s America. See life, faith, and politics through the eyes of an expert woodcarver. Check out their website for the safety measures they’ve put into place, as well as all the information you’ll need to visit their new exhibit as well as their wonderful collection.

Check out this years Fringe Festival before it ends: The Philadelphia Fringe Festival is a 4-week long, city-wide celebration of innovation and creativity in contemporary performance. Each September, the Festival explodes into every nook and cranny of Philadelphia with more than 1,000 artistically daring performances, including national and international performances curated by FringeArts, and works that are produced by independent artists and promoted by FringeArts.

This year’s festival will be predominantly virtual, featuring over 120 works across genres and platforms. A handful of events will take place outdoors, and follow all city and state guidelines around social distancing and public health measures.

It was good to see the Rocky Statue get a little love last week. Normally on any given day before the pandemic there'd be a long line to see the most famous movie prop in Philly, but for the past few months barely a raised fist. Best news, everyone was wearing a mask and nearly social distancing. Hope to see you around town this weekend, if not on Social Media.

Have a safe, memory making weekend. Best HughE

