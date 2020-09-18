ChitChat: Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa Spotted; Weekend Recommendations and Boo at the Zoo
Bella Hadid was spotted at Nina’s Waffles & Ice Cream in New Hope PA to get her go to cup of homemade ice cream and was happy to pose for a few photos for her friends, here with store manager Heather Lacey. She’s no stranger to the popular spot at 31 W. Mechanic St. as Bella has been staying on her mom’s Yolanda Hadid’s lavender farm in nearby Solebury with her sister Gigi who confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik, in April. While no one has seen Gigi or out and about in town, she has posted photos of herself at the farm on her Instagram account . Bella is due this month, some fans speculate she’s had the baby already as Bella posted a cryptic message the other day saying she can’t stop crying, and Gigi responded with lots of smile emojis.
****************
To Keep Up with who’s in town, and what’s happening in town:
DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO PHILLYCHITCHAT TOP Left
Also Accepting Advertisements
I do love so much about the New Hope area, especially in the fall. Did you know that Zac Posen’s family has a farm nearby as well. He goes there nearly every weekend. Another hot happening in New Hope is the Bucks County Playhouse. Last year we attended their gala hosted by actress and board member Marilu Henner who brought along her friend Tony Danza who performed a song and dance for the evening. This weekend they’ve pivoted to an online variety show show which looks terrific.
“Playhouse Live!,” the 30-minute, free Virtual Variety show produced by Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, streams again this Sunday night, September 20 at 7 p.m. with an all-new program and added musical performances.
Hosted by the Playhouse’s trio of Tony-award winning producers (Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler), this week’s installment will be co-hosted by television, stage and film actress, Didi Conn (“Grease!”).
Highlights of this week’s show include an interview with Conn about her experiences filming the blockbuster musical “Grease!” Tony-winning actress, Linda Lavin, will introduce you to her latest character, internet sensation Yvette Slosch. “Frozen’s” Mason Reeves and Playhouse favorite Sky Seals (“Million Dollar Quartet”) will provide musical performances. Richard Riaz Yoder (“Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway and the Playhouse’s “Ain’t Misbehavin”) will tap to Fats Waller’s “Honeysuckle Rose.”
“Playhouse Live!” is line-produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman and made possible with support from the Playhouse Annual Fund and Re-opening Campaign donors. The Playhouse is especially grateful to season support from Bank of America. Please check the website for upcoming dates and the Virtual show at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.
Speaking of Grease !! Enjoy a modern take the classic movie (OMG classic I remember when it came out, my parents wouldn’t let us go see it because of a word in one of the songs, anyway) at Willow Grove Park’s, “Park and Play: Dinner and a Movie,” event. Engage in a night of family friendly fun, featuring food and drinks from Cheesecake Factory, Yard House, TGI Friday’s, Kamp for Kids, Cheesesteak Champs and Royal Zarasa; Music by Curran Entertainment; and a main feature that viewers of all ages will love – Grease! The $20 per vehicle ticketed event is sure to sell out, Saturday, September 19th – Parking lot opens at 6pm (The drive-in will be located in Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s parking lot (Easton Road side), movie begins at 8pm reserve your spot today: eventbrite.com/e/park-and-play-grease-tickets.
Speaking of animals, local animal rescue group, Philadoptables, has released their 8th edition of the Hunks for Hounds charity calendar. All models posed with rescued pets from the Philadelphia metro area. All proceeds from the calendar help Philadoptables support Philly area animal rescues, especially the city’s open intake animal shelter, ACCT Philly. The calendar is produced at no cost to Philadoptables because everyone from the photographer, videographer, models, graphic artists and printers donates their time and services. This year’s photographer, Alison of Alison Dunlap Photography, donated her services and is also an animal rescue volunteer. This year’s notable models include Jaxon- radio personality on 93.3 WMMR radio, Libre- puppy mill survivor and anti-cruelty mascot, and Suzy Pupman- local injured senior dog who walked into a home with an open door in the middle of the night. The shoot location, Thistle Dew Farm in Quakertown, offered their space at no cost to Philadoptables. Calendars are available for purchase at Philadoptables.org
Philly New Food and a fun spot to sit and dine
Now that the Philadelphia Museum of Art has reopened its doors to visitors, Constellation Culinary Group will operate its signature food and beverage offerings at the Espresso Bar located in the North Vaulted Walkway. The brand this week has also launched Prepped, a new outdoor food truck offering easy bites and prepared foods, which will live on the north side of the museum. HOURS: Wednesday and Friday 11am-6pm Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 11am-3:30pm All Hours are Weather Permitting Closed Monday and Tuesday – In accordance with safe standards the art museum is now offering small, intimate events. For more information about how to book an event or to learn more about event capabilities, visit www.philamuseum.org/entertaining or contact entertaining@philamuseum.org
It was good to see the Rocky Statue get a little love last week. Normally on any given day before the pandemic there’d be a long line to see the most famous movie prop in Philly, but for the past few months barely a raised fist. Best news, everyone was wearing a mask and nearly social distancing. Hope to see you around town this weekend, if not on Social Media. DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO PHILLYCHITCHAT TOP Left
Have a safe, memory making weekend. Best HughE