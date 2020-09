September 21, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hope you had a great weekend. I caught this amazing sunset in Cape May on Saturday. Last week I attended a few re openings on Chestnut Street, which seems to be mostly open.





H&M is on the brink of re opening at 16th and Chestnut Streets



Nearby Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker are now open as well in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street.

Chris Cottman owner of Blue Sole Shoes speaks to guests at the ribbon cutting.

Three ribbon cuttings on Chestnut Street happened last week Joan Shepp, Blue Sole Shoes and Boyds Philadelphia opened their doors after 6 months at a joint press conference.

Ellen and Joan Shepp

Boyd’s is excited to be reopen and they just announced they’re opening a store in Suburban Square in Ardmore as well. Read the story at the Philadelphia Biz Journal. See you out and about in Rittenhouse Square.

