Franklin Square Lights Up for the Holidays

November 23, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Historic Philadelphia, Inc., (HPI) the non-profit organization that manages and operates the award-winning Franklin Square, presents Winter in Franklin Square presented by Citizens featuring the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO from November 19 – December 31, daily 5 – 9 pm, and 5 – 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mike and I stopped by Friday night to check it out. Franklin Square did a great job with it’s health and safety protocols in place, by expanded seating, installing lots of reminder signage, and hand sanitizer through out the winter wonderland of lights.









Because of Covid none of the food vendors are open, so bring your own hot chocolate and then use the convenient trash cans on site.

New for 2020, Chilly Philly Mini Golf presented by IBEW Local 98, transforms Center City’s only miniature golf course for socially-distanced winter fun both daytime and evenings. Updated with COVID-related safety standards, the course is complete with lights, holiday music, and larger than life wintertime friends throughout the course. The 18-hole game features reproductions of Philadelphia icons and landmarks. ($10 adults, $8 children). November 19 – December 31, daily 10 am – 9 pm, Fri & Sat 10 am – 10 pm.

For more information check out Historic Philly’s Page HERE

