Save The Date: Christmas Belle Brunch at the Igloos in Northern Liberties

November 24, 2020 by HughE Dillon

InBox: Be our guest, be our guest! You and your family are invited to be the belle of the ball at the first-ever Christmas Belle Brunch: The Beauty Princess at the Igloos. This socially-distanced dining experience is perfect for kids of all ages who love Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Northern Liberties’ based A Dash of Magic Events partners with Germantown Garden Grill (1029 Germantown Ave) and Glu Hospitality after the success of the Enchanted in Northern Liberties: Snow Queen Brunch series.

This socially-distanced positive and magical dining experience will include 90 minutes at a private, exclusive and heated igloo just for you and your immediate family members. Get ready to enjoy a safe and socially-distanced photo opportunity, songs from the princesses story and a grand entrance. Each reservation will also receive a private The Beauty Princess visit per each Igloo, a souvenir, and princess themed activity sheets – and a special holiday dessert that would make even Chef Bouche hungry! Leave room for brunch and lunch, plus hot beverages for kids and adults. Food and drink is pay-as-you-go.Tickets are $15.00 per person for Igloo seating and $10.00 per person for outdoor seating without the Igloo. A portion of each ticket will go to charity, and provide a free princess appearance for children in need through the Salvation Army.

This event is open to a very limited number of tickets to make this dining experience very safe and intimate. Capacity for this event will be at less 10% of the entire capacity for the venue, to ensure safety and health protocols. All children and adults above the age of two must wear a mask to and from their dining table. The Beauty Princess already has her special princess themed matching mask. She can’t wait to see your costumes and masks too! Costumes for the little ones are encouraged but not required. All families attending must follow the local and health guidelines at the time of the event. If the event is postponed due to weather, all parties will be able to transfer their ticket to a new date and time. Tickets are on sale now at www.germantowngarden.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

