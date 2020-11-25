Christmas Village 2020 – Safety First

November 25, 2020 by HughE Dillon

From the Press Release: It is finally happening! After a successful preview weekend, Christmas Village in Philadelphia will officially open its doors for the 2020 season on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) at 11 am.



Christmas Village Covid Safety Measures: Stop by LOVE Park and the City Hall Courtyard to find out what we came up with this year. In accordance with city and state guidelines, our (reduced number of) vendors will be set up in a socially distanced one-way system at the outer limits around LOVE Park for a linear and spaced walking concept.

Last week I went to the Christmas Village Preview weekend. I was curious like everyone else how they were going to achieve social distancing at such a popular event. I was surprised, it felt very safe and comfortable, and spacious as the flow is one way throughout the usually packed holiday market, they have safety guards at every corner directing people on the flow, and they metered how many people could enter the food court, which is actually in the middle of Love Park, with tables spaced for eating enjoyment.



I was never a hand sanitizer guy, now I can’t live without it. Why didn’t I buy the stock.

Here’s one of the people helping with the directional flow

Because of Covid there’s no Santa this year, but there’s this blog up guy near a shop









Here is a map of the vendor set up and here’s a list of the vendors, many from the Philadelphia area.









Love Park is still open and you can see it by entering on 15th Street about 50 feet south of JFK Blvd

You can also buy Love Park merchandise at Christmas Village, which reminds me, people get confused between Christmas Village, who’s landlord is City of Phila’s Parks & Recreation, and Dilworth Park, specifically the Rothman Ice Skating Rink, that is run by Center City District, and is not part of Christmas Village.

To completely confuse the situation, the merry go round at City Hall and the Philly Made shops at City Hall are part of Christmas Village, but again the Center City District maintains the procedures over there and not Christmas Village management.

The reason I need to point this out is last week I published this video of what seems to be over crowding skating at the rink. People were calling it Christmas Village, it’s not, it’s the Rothman Rink at Dilworth Park managed by Center City District. Center City District’s landlord is the City of Philly. I got a lot of complaints online and privately from people, as I’m sure CCD did as the rink seemed less crowded the following day. It sucks people aren’t always following the rules, but the bottom line is you must do what’s right for you, because people are going to do what they want to do as we know. Thankfully we have brave folks in the Gov’t that have resisted to bullying to keep us safe, but the rest is up to us. Stay Safe, Wear A Mask and know we are all in this together and it is almost over, just hang in there a little more.

