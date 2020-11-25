Christmas Village 2020 – Safety First
From the Press Release: It is finally happening! After a successful preview weekend, Christmas Village in Philadelphia will officially open its doors for the 2020 season on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) at 11 am.
Christmas Village Covid Safety Measures: Stop by LOVE Park and the City Hall Courtyard to find out what we came up with this year. In accordance with city and state guidelines, our (reduced number of) vendors will be set up in a socially distanced one-way system at the outer limits around LOVE Park for a linear and spaced walking concept.
Here is a map of the vendor set up and here’s a list of the vendors, many from the Philadelphia area.
You can also buy Love Park merchandise at Christmas Village, which reminds me, people get confused between Christmas Village, who’s landlord is City of Phila’s Parks & Recreation, and Dilworth Park, specifically the Rothman Ice Skating Rink, that is run by Center City District, and is not part of Christmas Village.
The reason I need to point this out is last week I published this video of what seems to be over crowding skating at the rink. People were calling it Christmas Village, it’s not, it’s the Rothman Rink at Dilworth Park managed by Center City District. Center City District’s landlord is the City of Philly. I got a lot of complaints online and privately from people, as I’m sure CCD did as the rink seemed less crowded the following day. It sucks people aren’t always following the rules, but the bottom line is you must do what’s right for you, because people are going to do what they want to do as we know. Thankfully we have brave folks in the Gov’t that have resisted to bullying to keep us safe, but the rest is up to us. Stay Safe, Wear A Mask and know we are all in this together and it is almost over, just hang in there a little more.