Aldi About To Open, Pet Food Giveaway, The Pub Buys The Library and More Around Town with HughE

Celebrate Jefferson Healthcare Workers with Food + Fashion + Fun - Better Together at a virtual pre-gala cocktail party on 12/3/20
Chestnut Hill Holidays On The Hill
Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia’s Garden District, shines like the set of a holiday Hallmark movie along Germantown Avenue as it fosters a small-town romantic feel that will have visitors smiling from ear to ear.
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Project HOME | None of us are home until all of us are home®
Project HOME is a Philadelphia non-profit organization empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
It’s Here: The Fairmount Ave ALDI is opening this week , Thursday December 3 at 1300 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123. The store is the first Philadelphia Aldi that’s part of a mixed-use development, taking up the ground floors of a 14-story apartment building.
The ALDI sits at the base of a 478 apartments, next door to a playschool. There’s a parking garage located next door for patrons of ALDI as well. Head to Billy Penn for a story on the Philly supermarket boom.
Philadoptables wrapped up their 11th annual pet food drive this past weekend, a program that provides pet food for families in need. Donations were collected at various locations throughout the Delaware Valley, as well as online. The pet food will be distributed at a pet food pantry event on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12pm until 4pm (or until supplies last) It will be hosted at Philly Auto and Parole (PAAP) at 5224 Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia. People needing assistance feeding their pets may attend.This event is also made possible through a $2,500 grant from Finance of America Cares, an employee-funded and company-matched nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen communities, enrich lives and inspire caring.Continued support in the form of money or pet food donations are accepted year round. For more information, visit www.philadoptables.org. Donations support various initiatives to help foster parents,community cat feeders, and local rescues.
John Bolaris hung with Adam Sandler on set of his new movie Hustle. How did that happen, when the production team for the movie was looking for a home for Sandler to live during the filming they turned to Bolaris’ Black Label Luxury Real Estate. Since we last reported on Hustle, legendary Robert Duvall has joined the cast. Currently the movie is filming inside a studio nearby.
Stevenson Advocacy
Business Development. Government Affairs. International Relations.
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Pennsylvania SPCA
Animal protection organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Variety Club
Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley would love to be considered for one the 20 spaces that you are donating. Variety works to enrich the lives of children and young adults with disabilities through social, educational, and vocational programs that nurture independence and self-confidence, and prepare them for life.