Aldi About To Open, Pet Food Giveaway, The Pub Buys The Library and More Around Town with HughE

November 30, 2020 by HughE Dillon

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving, well as much as possible in 2020. It was low key except for photographing a few events, yes a few socially distant events. It was nice to get “back to work”, I realize more than ever I thrive mentally when I am covering events and seeing old friends. Speaking of events, Chestnut Hill has kicked off Holidays on the Hill for all your shopping needs. Every Wednesday in December is Stag & Doe with specials, music and sales. I’ll be there this Wednesday, hope to see you. Hello new followers, I see I have about 27 more since the last time I wrote last week. In a non pandemic I post about 5 times a week, these days I’m doing about 3. I’m glad you’re here… Today’s column is Around Town with HughE. I cover fun gossip, what’s new and observations.

It’s Here: The Fairmount Ave ALDI is opening this week , Thursday December 3 at 1300 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123. The store is the first Philadelphia Aldi that’s part of a mixed-use development, taking up the ground floors of a 14-story apartment building.







I stopped by yesterday to get a few photos. When it opens this ALDI will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, ALDI stores will open at 8:30 a.m. and reserve the first hour of business for vulnerable shoppers. This includes senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns.

The ALDI sits at the base of a 478 apartments, next door to a playschool. There’s a parking garage located next door for patrons of ALDI as well.

Head to Billy Penn for a story on the Philly supermarket boom.







I had dinner about two weeks ago at my childhood steakhouse, The Pub. I grew up in Cherry Hill and this was the restaurant my parents took me on special occasions. It was one of the last places I ate before the world shut down in March, and I eagerly waited for them to open this fall, which they did in October. While dining two of co owners stopped by, Mrs. Gelman (r) told me she was a PhillyChitChat reader and we took this shot. She told me that her husband and son just bought the Library II eatery on Rt 73, another favorite restaurant while growing up. The Gelman’s tell me nothings going to change about the Library II, just a little sprucing up. Look for it to open in 2021. While doing research for this article I found a much more in depth article, and website which covers the South Jersey food scene. Check it out

70&73

Giving Tuesday:

A night at home supporting @jeffersonhealth heroes. Get your tickets to a Better Together event, a night of food+fashion+fun. Each comes with a specialty @dibrunobros cheese tray and @boydsphiladlephia gift box. Limited tickets available

Join Us Thursday 12/3 http://ow.ly/1vSi50CwHDh

InBox



Philadoptables wrapped up their 11th annual pet food drive this past weekend, a program that provides pet food for families in need. Donations were collected at various locations throughout the Delaware Valley, as well as online. The pet food will be distributed at a pet food pantry event on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12pm until 4pm (or until supplies last) It will be hosted at Philly Auto and Parole (PAAP) at 5224 Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia. People needing assistance feeding their pets may attend.This event is also made possible through a $2,500 grant from Finance of America Cares, an employee-funded and company-matched nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen communities, enrich lives and inspire caring.Continued support in the form of money or pet food donations are accepted year round. For more information, visit www.philadoptables.org. Donations support various initiatives to help foster parents,community cat feeders, and local rescues.

John Bolaris hung with Adam Sandler on set of his new movie Hustle. How did that happen, when the production team for the movie was looking for a home for Sandler to live during the filming they turned to Bolaris’ Black Label Luxury Real Estate. Since we last reported on Hustle, legendary Robert Duvall has joined the cast. Currently the movie is filming inside a studio nearby.

PA 30 Day Fund announced it will be distributing 54 forgiveable loans to childcare centers across Philadelphia totaling $162,000 to aid them in funding essential needs, staffing and business operations during this challenging time.

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund is a non-profit, founded by Jeff Bartos, Jeff Brown, Richard Phillips, and Roger Braunfeld, with a simple mission: to save as many small businesses in Pennsylvania’s communities as possible. The PA 30 Day Fund accomplishes this with $3,000 forgivable loans to small businesses to cover payroll expenses, healthcare, rent, replenish inventory, and pay operating expenses at this challenging time. To learn more about the PA 30 Day Fund, or to apply for a forgivable loan, please visit https://pa30dayfund.com/.

Bravo Brauhaus Schmitz South Street love it. Stop by to see the rest of the building decorated in it’s holiday best. Thanks for stopping by.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

