Philly Native Kevin Bacon’s Childhood Home is for Sale

December 2, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Karin Bacon, Hilda Bacon, Kevin Bacon, Michael Bacon and longtime family friend Angie Foster at a fundraiser for the Friends of the Rail Park February 6, 2016.

Six degrees of Kevin Bacon is a popular term, as Kevin has appeared in so many movies that you connect him to any Hollywood actor by 6 people. Bacon, the youngest of six children, was born and raised in a close-knit family in Philadelphia[3] . His mother, Ruth Hilda taught at an elementary school and was a liberal activist, while his father, Edmund Norwood Bacon (1910–2005), was an architect who served for many years as executive director of the Philadelphia City Planning Commission During his tenure as the Executive Director of the Philadelphia City Planning Commission from 1949 to 1970, his visions shaped today’s Philadelphia,to the extent that he is sometimes described as “The Father of Modern Philadelphia”. (I had the pleasure of meeting him a few times, and as a student of architecture, it was thrilling.)

Now you can be one degree of separation as Kevin Bacon’s childhood home at 2117 Locust St is for sale and it can be yours for $1,333,333.









Although the home has been updated over the years, including 3 years ago when it was renovated, the spirit of the Bacon kids getting ready for school, celebrating the holidays and the love of family can be imagined as you celebrate your special moments. This home features everything. An Amazing kitchen with all top of the line sub-zero and viking appliances, built in wall coffee and expresso maker, granite tops with glass and stainless steel back splash and all stainless steel appliances. There are 5 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, and 4 bathrooms with a jacuzzi bathrooms, stand up glass showers. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout with special hard wood floors in the basement.

The 4th floor was added by Edmund Bacon, a neighbor told me, and has a steam room and a sauna!!!!!!



There’s also a walk out deck with sky line views. (Yikes, I think someone needs to install an actual deck with a wall, watch the edge there Kevin.)

Harry Spivak saw my post and sent me this photo, he lived down the street from the Bacon family. Here’s a photo of Harry and Kevin Bacon climbing a tree in Rittenhouse Square in the late 1960s.

Ohhh I wonder if any of the Bacon kids signed their names under the stairwell like we did in our basement. If you want to be one degree of Kevin Bacon it can be yours with this purchase. The listing here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

