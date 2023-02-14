Ground Breaking: ODIN PROPERTIES & RAM DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS – Front Street Lofts

February 14, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Ryan Schlegel, Senior Vice President, Mid Penn Bank, Nil Pimentel, Chair, NSCAN, Philip Balderston, Founder & CEO, Odin Properties, State Representative Danilo Burgos, (District 197), Councilmember Quetcy Lozada (7th District), Rachael Pritzker, CEO, RAM Development Partners + Pritzker Law Group, and Adam Pritzker, Partner, RAM Development Partners,

Odin Properties, LLC (Odin) and RAM Development Partners, LLC (RAM) are proud

to announce the development of Front Street Lofts (2112-16 N. Front Street). The six-story mixed-use

building will feature a total of thirty-one modern studio, one-bed, and two-bed apartments offering

sweeping city views, a green roof deck, and convenient pedestrian access to public transportation.

Situated along the Market-Frankford Line (MFL), just one-and-a-half blocks from the Berks Street and York-Dauphin SEPTA Stations, the project also brings ground floor commercial space to the neighborhood, incorporating a retail storefront along bustling Front Street.

Front Street Lofts sits in the heart of the Norris Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. This rapidly evolving section lies within the River Wards corridor, adjacent to one of Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods, historic Kensington.

This development presents a unique opportunity to expand the development of Front Street’s commercial

corridor while adding restricted affordable housing as part of the residential mix. “What makes this project special is the breakthrough collaboration between developers, city government, and neighbors to create new construction affordable housing. The groundbreaking of Front Street Lofts is proof that long-term affordable housing can be created in all neighborhoods of the City if all stakeholders are committed to working together productively” says Odin Properties CEO Philip Balderston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

