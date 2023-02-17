Disney100: The Exhibition Preview Party

February 17, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite Disney stories across ten galleries throughout a 15,000-square-foot exhibit space featuring innovative and immersive technology. The Walt Disney Archives spent the past five years curating a collection of more than 250 rarely seen original artworks, artifacts, costumes, props, and other memorabilia for the exhibition celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

The vast majority of objects are from the Walt Disney Archives, with a selection of artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Imagineering Art Library, and Pixar Living Archives, as well as props and costumes on loan from Marvel Studios.

Larry Dubinski is the President & CEO of The Franklin Institute and Becky CLine, director of the Walt Disney Archieves.

Disney100: The Exhibition is created and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions. The Franklin Institute is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, the Premier Corporate Partner of the Franklin Institute, is the Local Presenting Sponsor of the exhibition, and PNC is the Associate Sponsor.

Margaret Hughes, First Deputy City Representative at City of Philadelphia, Angela Val, President & CEO of Visit Philadelphia, Gregg Caren, President & CEO Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jennifer Nagle, Interim President & CEO, Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation and Sheila Hess, City Representative in the Office of City Representative

Visit Philadelphia’s Binh Nguyen and Jasmine Armstrong with Mickey Mouse

Thursday night the Franklin Institute hosted an invite only preview party to friends, sponsors and folks in the hospitality field.

For more than 50 years, the Walt Disney Archives has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company’s history, including original scripts, movie props and costumes, Walt Disney’s correspondence and script notes, theme park artifacts, merchandise, millions of archival photographs, and many of Walt’s personal effects.

Michael Newmius, FS Investments with the team from 6ABC

Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

Stefi Varghese, and the team from Campus Philly

Natalie Egenolf, Lipstick League Podcast and Nyla Koncurat, Board ChairBoard Chair Friends of the Rail Park

During the evening guests enjoyed a Sushi station and caricature drawings

Miller Parker, and Marjorie Ogilvie of the Philadelphia Business and Technology Center, guest and Charisse Lillie

Jim Werner and Mike Sheridan, Co-owners of Fagabond, a site for gay men who love to travel and who do not want to leave their sexuality at home.

Tajiri Smith, Co- Founder & Managing Partner at The Job Plugs and Karla Andude, Deloite met in August 2020 on the AC beach during the pandemic. Karla struck up a conversation with Tajiri asking him 3 questions of compatibility, after a few moments of course. Was he a sports fan: Yes. Ok they’d have something to talk about. Who was his favorite team, if he picked the Patriots she was going to pass on him. Turns out his favorite team is the Rockies, which is interested since he was from Long Island. Finally his favorite player was Michael Jordan’s as is hers. She decided he was a keeper. After a year of long distance dating, he moved to Wilmington De to live with her. He still works, commutes to NYC and is thankful he has a hybrid job. Sometimes I spend time with folks and I get to hear their story. Definitely a perk of my job. Have a great weekend… HughE

I like Laura Swartz’s review over at Philly Mag…. to make the exhibit more interactive, you’ll find more info in listening stations, photo ops and large tables made of screens with dials that allow you to learn more about things like individual characters and parks. Another interactive moment: a recreation of the “magic book” that begins 1959’s Sleeping Beauty — when you turn the giant pages, they also change on a big screen above, with animation and sound effects. But know going in: There is not a lot to “do,” especially for antsy little kids. (Philly Mag)

