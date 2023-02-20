MARLON WAYANS & The Clairvoyants At Rivers Casino Philadelphia

February 20, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Actor, comedian, writer and film director Marlon Wayans will bring his self-deprecating stand-up comedy show to Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Saturday, April. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets for The Event Center performance start at $49 and are on sale now.

Amélie van Tass and Thommy Ten are “The Clairvoyants.” They were both born and raised in Austria and now reside in Austria and America.

When they met in October 2011, they began to develop their “second sight” act, and two months later brought it on stage for the first time. Within a year they had developed a full length show. Shortly thereafter, they started touring Europe.

March 18th at 8PM at The Event Center. A full bar will be available. Free parking on-site. Must be 21+. INFO & TICKETS

Upcoming Shows

3/24: Yesterday – The Beatles Tribute Dinner Show (Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney)

3/25: Ohio Players

4/14: Stokley

