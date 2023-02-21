Hard Rock Cafe Philly Celebrates 25th Anniversary

It has been 25 years since the rock memorabilia and live music-driven Hard Rock Café dropped anchor in Center City Philadelphia. The Philly Hard Rock, at 1113 Market Street, since that time, has become a totem for conventioneers, tourists, office workers, and locals alike looking for big burgers, tall cocktails, live music and memorabilia from The Who, the Rolling Stones and more.
To celebrate, the group Boyz II Men performed at the anniversary show on Wednesday, February 8. The group’s four-time Grammy Award winners are one of the most iconic R&B groups in history, had the ladies, and a few men swooning when they handing out red roses to the crowd when they sang “I’ll Make Love To You.”
