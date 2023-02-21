Hard Rock Cafe Philly Celebrates 25th Anniversary

February 21, 2023 by HughE Dillon

It has been 25 years since the rock memorabilia and live music-driven Hard Rock Café dropped anchor in Center City Philadelphia. The Philly Hard Rock, at 1113 Market Street, since that time, has become a totem for conventioneers, tourists, office workers, and locals alike looking for big burgers, tall cocktails, live music and memorabilia from The Who, the Rolling Stones and more.

Martin Cordova and Scarlett Hernadez

Brett Silver and Brittney Chappell.

Uneeka Jay, Founder of Rewrite 365 LLC and Elijih Crawford, Co Founder & Director At Ugly Art Films

Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director of Avenue of the Arts, Kyle Cuffie-Scott, owner of Darnell’s Cakes just did a pop up cafe at Philadelphia Museum of Art, but you can enjoy his tasty delights at his cafe 444 N 3rd Street, (he tells me there’s another pop up in a few weeks) and Jermaine Jenkins, Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships AIA Partnerships

Sisters Kiki and Lani Aranita

Dani Reaves (still glowing from her trip to Paris in November) and Rashidah Cornitcher, CEO and founder of Ultimate Vision Sports Management.

Kevin Spence, Cinematographer ( Just returned from NYFW and spotted great street fashion) (I sure miss shooting NYFW myself) and Tiffany Laibhen-Spence, wife + mommy and content creator. The happily married duo has some life advice for you at BET.

Sheila Hess, City Representative and the team from Hard Rock Cafe

Alison and Mike Dalewitz owners of Borscht Belt Deli in Stockton

To celebrate, the group Boyz II Men performed at the anniversary show on Wednesday, February 8. The group’s four-time Grammy Award winners are one of the most iconic R&B groups in history, had the ladies, and a few men swooning when they handing out red roses to the crowd when they sang “I’ll Make Love To You.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

