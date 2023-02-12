IBX hosts pep rally to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles

February 12, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Juan Lopez, Independence Blue Cross EVP, CFO & Treasurer; Greg Deavens, Independence Blue Cross President and CEO; Sheila Hess, Philadelphia City Representative; Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney; Tra Thomas, former All-Pro and Pro-Bowl Philadelphia Eagle

To celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles appearance in the Super Bowl, more than 200 Independence Blue Cross (Independence) associates – full of spirit and wearing their best Eagles gear – gathered in the company’s Center City headquarters for a pep rally on Thursday. Independence Blue Cross is the Official Health Insurance Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and the presenting partner of Eagles Training Camp.

Lorina Marshall Blake, VP of Community Affairs and Independence Blue Cross Foundation President (center with Kelce hat on) Greg Deavens, Independence Blue Cross President and CEO and Steve Fera is executive vice president of Public Affairs and Government Markets at Independence Blue Cross (r)

The pep rally was led by Independence President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory E.

Deavens and Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer Juan Lopez, who rallied the crowd and encouraged attendees to get excited for a potential parade down Broad Street. The event also featured special appearances by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and former Eagles Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Tra Thomas. The pep rally ended with a rousing rendition of the Eagles fight song led by the Quaker City String Band.

“Just like the Eagles, Independence is the home team here in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Our hearts beat with this city and region, and they beat a little louder when there’s something

like this to galvanize people across the region,” CEO Gregg Deavens said. “Independence works

closely and very well with the Eagles, including meaningful collaboration for the good of the

community. That’s another reason we’re here to celebrate, and why the region is hoping and

excited for another Philadelphia championship!”

Independence also helped the region celebrate by distributing cheer cards via The Philadelphia Inquirer. The cheer cards feature a prominent “Go Birds” headline for Eagles fans to display in their home, workplace, or car as they show their home team pride. Ads with the same “Go Birds” message also will appear in The Philadelphia Tribune, Al Día News, and Metro.

Fly Eagles Fly

IBX CEO Greg Deavens made a bet with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City’s CEO Erin Stucky on the results of Sunday’s big game. If (*cough* when) the Philadelphia Eagles win, Erin will have to wear a Jalen Hurts jersey. We can’t even contemplate the alternative. #FlyEaglesFly #ItsAPhillyThing #SBVLII

