IBX hosts pep rally to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles
To celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles appearance in the Super Bowl, more than 200 Independence Blue Cross (Independence) associates – full of spirit and wearing their best Eagles gear – gathered in the company’s Center City headquarters for a pep rally on Thursday. Independence Blue Cross is the Official Health Insurance Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and the presenting partner of Eagles Training Camp.
The pep rally was led by Independence President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory E.
Deavens and Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer Juan Lopez, who rallied the crowd and encouraged attendees to get excited for a potential parade down Broad Street. The event also featured special appearances by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and former Eagles Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Tra Thomas. The pep rally ended with a rousing rendition of the Eagles fight song led by the Quaker City String Band.
“Just like the Eagles, Independence is the home team here in the Greater Philadelphia region.
Our hearts beat with this city and region, and they beat a little louder when there’s something
like this to galvanize people across the region,” CEO Gregg Deavens said. “Independence works
closely and very well with the Eagles, including meaningful collaboration for the good of the
community. That’s another reason we’re here to celebrate, and why the region is hoping and
excited for another Philadelphia championship!”
Independence also helped the region celebrate by distributing cheer cards via The Philadelphia Inquirer. The cheer cards feature a prominent “Go Birds” headline for Eagles fans to display in their home, workplace, or car as they show their home team pride. Ads with the same “Go Birds” message also will appear in The Philadelphia Tribune, Al Día News, and Metro.
IBX CEO Greg Deavens made a bet with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City’s CEO Erin Stucky on the results of Sunday’s big game. If (*cough* when) the Philadelphia Eagles win, Erin will have to wear a Jalen Hurts jersey. We can’t even contemplate the alternative. #FlyEaglesFly #ItsAPhillyThing #SBVLII