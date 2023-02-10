Mayoral Luncheon And Nearly Everyone Got The Memo To Wear Eagles Green

February 10, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Gregory E. Deavens Independence Blue Cross President and Chief Executive Officer and Jim Kenney Mayor of Philadelphia

Over 1,200 executives, elected officials, business owners, and civic leaders attended this annual luncheon, it is the largest forum for the Mayor of Philadelphia to address the region’s business community. Each year, the Mayor introduces new economic development initiatives and shares his vision for the city. In recent years they’ve been doing this sit down interviews where Gregory E. Deavens, Independence Blue Cross President and Chief Executive Officer will interview Jim Kenney , Mayor of Philadelphia.

It’s always been an interesting interview, but this year the Mayor seemed much more relaxed and engaging. He spoke about his tenure stating he made some mistakes, but a lot of good came out about his administration as well. There will be a lot of ribbon cuttings the new mayor is going to be doing as development, and initiatives were started under his term. He spoke about the continue fight against gun violence. He explained how easy it was for people to buy guns, especially at gun shows which happen often in the nearby burbs. Then those people come into Philly and sell these guns. He talked about the need for gun owners to report when their guns are stolen, so they can be tracked if they’re used in a crime. The Mayor did the best he could he told us, and I believe him. Thank you Mayor, especially for ReBuild and the soda tax. A brave initiative. No one is forcing you to drink soda. I could never understand that fight. BTW I love soda, and it’s just as expensive in NJ and they don’t have a soda tax.

Steve Fera is executive vice president of Public Affairs and Government Markets at Independence Blue Cross, Scott Brown who’s dad Jeff Brown is running for Mayor, both were in attendance and Philly’s biggest cheerleader Sheila Hess, City Rep. (The next mayor needs to retain her, what would will do without her enthusiasm every day. )

Max Tuttleman, Investor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist for Sharing Excess and RAIR, he’s running for City Council and Angela Val, President & CEO of Visit Philadelphia

Raymond Smeriglio, Chief of Staff of Rebuild Philadelphia, and Ric Harris , President & General Manager, NBC10/Telemundo

Earlier this week Live Casino, the Cordish Companies celebrated the second anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with the announcement of a donation of $750,000 to Rebuild Philadelphia towards the major renovation of Murphy Recreation Center, located in South Philadelphia. photos at Metro Philly and CBSPhilly

City Council candidate Job Itzkowitz – Executive Director – Old City District and Matt Rader, Executive Director of PHS. The annual Flower Show is officially set for March 4 to 12, and will return to bloom at the Pennsylvania Convention Center after a few years at FDR park because of Covid.

Alethia Calbeck, Chief Communications Officer of Visit Philadelphia, Angela Val, President & CEO of Visit Philadelphia, Trino Boix, Chief Operating Officer of Visit Philadelphia, and Robert Bogle is chairman, president and chief executive officer of The Philadelphia Tribune and Visit Philadelphia Board Member.

The Mayor also discussed what he plans to do for the rest of his time in office, as laid out in the newly released report, Equity and Opportunity for All: Moving Philadelphia Forward, the core priorities for the Kenney Administration in 2023 to move our city forward are:

enhancing public safety; increasing quality of life and building thriving neighborhoods, everywhere; and supporting a strong foundation for Philadelphia youth through historic investments driving inclusive growth and economic opportunity to build a vibrant economy that benefits everyone. Read more about it here on the Philly Gov website.

Darrell L. Clarke is the President of City Council and represents the 5th Council District stopped by. Everyone seemed to be excited to see him, hugging, and high fives abound, as they anticipate an announcement about his future shortly. Perhaps after the Super Bowl. Seems like the best kept secret that everyone in the know, knows about. Go Bird!!



Valerie Camillo, President & CEO of Spectacor Sports & Entertainment and Karen Buchholz serves as Executive Vice President of Administration for Comcast Corporation

Go Birds!! I love how nearly everyone got the memo to wear your Eagles finest.

Donna Crilley Farrell is senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Independence Blue Cross and John Fry Drexel University’s 14th president

Council members Cindy Bass and Katherine Gilmore Richardson with Chellie Cameron CEO Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia brings area businesses and civic leaders together to promote growth and create opportunity in our region. Our members represent eleven counties, three states, and roughly 600,000 employees from thousands of member companies and organizations. And by bringing all kinds of businesses and leaders to the table—the new, the established, the big, the small, the growing, the thriving, the perennial, the innovative, and the experimental—we build community and find commonalities among us all. More about the Chamber HERE Fly Eagles Fly. Follow me on Instagram for all things fun in Philly and Go Birds.

