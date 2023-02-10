Mayoral Luncheon And Nearly Everyone Got The Memo To Wear Eagles Green
Over 1,200 executives, elected officials, business owners, and civic leaders attended this annual luncheon, it is the largest forum for the Mayor of Philadelphia to address the region’s business community. Each year, the Mayor introduces new economic development initiatives and shares his vision for the city. In recent years they’ve been doing this sit down interviews where Gregory E. Deavens, Independence Blue Cross President and Chief Executive Officer will interview Jim Kenney , Mayor of Philadelphia.
It’s always been an interesting interview, but this year the Mayor seemed much more relaxed and engaging. He spoke about his tenure stating he made some mistakes, but a lot of good came out about his administration as well. There will be a lot of ribbon cuttings the new mayor is going to be doing as development, and initiatives were started under his term. He spoke about the continue fight against gun violence. He explained how easy it was for people to buy guns, especially at gun shows which happen often in the nearby burbs. Then those people come into Philly and sell these guns. He talked about the need for gun owners to report when their guns are stolen, so they can be tracked if they’re used in a crime. The Mayor did the best he could he told us, and I believe him. Thank you Mayor, especially for ReBuild and the soda tax. A brave initiative. No one is forcing you to drink soda. I could never understand that fight. BTW I love soda, and it’s just as expensive in NJ and they don’t have a soda tax.
Earlier this week Live Casino, the Cordish Companies celebrated the second anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with the announcement of a donation of $750,000 to Rebuild Philadelphia towards the major renovation of Murphy Recreation Center, located in South Philadelphia. photos at Metro Philly and CBSPhilly
The Mayor also discussed what he plans to do for the rest of his time in office, as laid out in the newly released report, Equity and Opportunity for All: Moving Philadelphia Forward, the core priorities for the Kenney Administration in 2023 to move our city forward are:
- enhancing public safety;
- increasing quality of life and building thriving neighborhoods, everywhere; and
- supporting a strong foundation for Philadelphia youth through historic investments
- driving inclusive growth and economic opportunity to build a vibrant economy that benefits everyone.
- Read more about it here on the Philly Gov website.
Fly Eagles Fly.