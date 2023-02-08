Founding Fathers Opens In Bucks County

February 8, 2023 by HughE Dillon

A beloved Philadelphia sports bar Founding Fathers is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar and event/banquet space. A long-time restaurateur, a sport bar veteran and a rising new talent join forces on the grand opening of Founding Fathers Bensalem, presented by partners Dave Chiavaroli of Marmont and Cooper’s Riverview, Ken Hutchings of Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse, Headhouse and Riverdeck, and introducing Zecheriah (Zek) Leeper.

The new concept will bring new life to the 14,000K space at 2900 Street Road that was formerly Quaker Steak and Lube and Great American Pub. It will include seating for up to 800+ people, free parking, a main bar and lounge, two brand new bars, a sports viewing suite and an affordable and beautiful private banquet room.

Founding Fathers Bensalem introduces The Franklin Room with a private event space for 150-200 guests for rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, family functions, corporate events, meetings and workshops, and special events.

From the kitchen, look for freshly made, high quality dishes that will include appetizers, salads, pizza, tacos, sandwiches, burgers, entrees and hand-carved quality steaks. The owners bring decades of experience with the steakhouse side of the menu – offering one of the best quality affordable steaks in Bucks County so neighbors and regular guests can enjoy their big cuts several nights a week, during games and during family dinner.

In the kitchen, Chef Tim Bennett leads the culinary team. He brings with him 20+ years of restaurant experience including 17 years of expertise in the steakhouse business. For the opening menu, look for great quality food at the fairest of prices. The expansive menu features a large selection of appetizers, salads, tacos, sandwiches, burgers, pizza, entrees, steaks and sides. During the year, look for changing daily and weekly specials, plus some seasonal additions. Opening services will include lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night, with weekend brunch to launch soon. Book now for your Super Bowl Party!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

