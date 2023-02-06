Museum for Art in Wood in Philadelphia

February 6, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The day after the Eagles cliched the NFC Championship, Eagles clad folks gathered to celebrate the name change of The Center for Art in Wood to the Museum for Art in Wood on North 3rd Street in Old City. Go birds!!

Jennifer-Navva Milliken, Executive Director & Chief Curator

On January 30, the organization officially rebranded as the Museum for Art in Wood after undergoing an intensive and diligent planning process. The move allows the Museum to be further recognized by an international community of artists, scholars, and collectors as a critical resource in studying art, craft, and design in wood. It also reinforces the Museum for Art in Wood’s mission to stimulate and nurture creative engagements surrounding wood, an organic, shapeable, sustainable, and conceptually inspiring material.

“This organization has grown to become the world leader in building appreciation, awareness, and

scholarship for art in wood,” said Jennifer-Navva Milliken, Museum for Art in Wood’s Executive Director

and Chief Curator. “From its earliest days as the Wood Turning Center to its pivotal move to the current

location in the cultural and historic heart of Philadelphia, this dynamic Museum has hosted

groundbreaking exhibitions, built a distinctive and important collection and archives, and opened its

doors to the wonder of creativity in wood to visitors locally, regionally, and internationally.

Vivian Chiu,speaks about being part of The Vessel exhibition going on through Feb 12th at the Museum

Patricia Fowler, Esq., Board President, [Ret.] Estate Lawyer

In addition to the rebranding, the organization is honored to announce a historic and transformative $10 million endowment from the Windgate Foundation, designated to strengthen the future of the Museum and allow the organization to expand its mission, programs, and plans for growth. $3.5 million of the gift is held as a named, designated endowment at the Arkansas Community Foundation with the remaining invested by the Museum for Art in Wood.

Jennifer D. Martin, Executive Director of The Clay Studio and Leila Cartier, Executive Director of CraftNOW Philadelphia attended the announcement and reception.

The museum’s collection holds 1,200 objects, and its research library contains 1,000 books and reading materials about the history of wood turning and woodworking.

Under the new branding, the Museum for Art in Wood will host an inaugural, community-focused,

exhibition and shared-making project titled The Mashrabiya Project. The Project, which launches March

3 and features new works by international artists from across the Islamic world, was made possible by a

project grant from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

The cornerstone of The Mashrabiya Project is

Seeing Through Space, a multi-disciplinary exhibition featuring newly commissioned works from six

female-identifying international artists. The Mashrabiya Project also includes interactive programming, a

shared-making experience, and a publication showcasing and exploring the significance of the wood-

turned mashrabiya.



Curated by Milliken, this will be the first effort in the United States to examine this

Thanks to the speakers who came out to support the day includin Senator Nikil Saval, Mary Isaacson, 175th District, State Representative and Councilman Mark Squilla

architectural object and its prominence in Islamic and Egyptian craft while highlighting its greater

cultural significance in contemporary art. The Museum for Art in Wood will present The Mashrabiya

Project from March 3 to July 23, 2023, and host hybrid programming to encourage further public

engagement and discussion.

Located in Old City, Museum for Art in Wood is open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday and is free of charge to all visitors.

