Museum for Art in Wood in Philadelphia
The day after the Eagles cliched the NFC Championship, Eagles clad folks gathered to celebrate the name change of The Center for Art in Wood to the Museum for Art in Wood on North 3rd Street in Old City. Go birds!!
On January 30, the organization officially rebranded as the Museum for Art in Wood after undergoing an intensive and diligent planning process. The move allows the Museum to be further recognized by an international community of artists, scholars, and collectors as a critical resource in studying art, craft, and design in wood. It also reinforces the Museum for Art in Wood’s mission to stimulate and nurture creative engagements surrounding wood, an organic, shapeable, sustainable, and conceptually inspiring material.
“This organization has grown to become the world leader in building appreciation, awareness, and
scholarship for art in wood,” said Jennifer-Navva Milliken, Museum for Art in Wood’s Executive Director
and Chief Curator. “From its earliest days as the Wood Turning Center to its pivotal move to the current
location in the cultural and historic heart of Philadelphia, this dynamic Museum has hosted
groundbreaking exhibitions, built a distinctive and important collection and archives, and opened its
doors to the wonder of creativity in wood to visitors locally, regionally, and internationally.
In addition to the rebranding, the organization is honored to announce a historic and transformative $10 million endowment from the Windgate Foundation, designated to strengthen the future of the Museum and allow the organization to expand its mission, programs, and plans for growth. $3.5 million of the gift is held as a named, designated endowment at the Arkansas Community Foundation with the remaining invested by the Museum for Art in Wood.
The museum’s collection holds 1,200 objects, and its research library contains 1,000 books and reading materials about the history of wood turning and woodworking.
Under the new branding, the Museum for Art in Wood will host an inaugural, community-focused,
exhibition and shared-making project titled The Mashrabiya Project. The Project, which launches March
3 and features new works by international artists from across the Islamic world, was made possible by a
project grant from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.
The cornerstone of The Mashrabiya Project is
Seeing Through Space, a multi-disciplinary exhibition featuring newly commissioned works from six
female-identifying international artists. The Mashrabiya Project also includes interactive programming, a
shared-making experience, and a publication showcasing and exploring the significance of the wood-
turned mashrabiya.
Curated by Milliken, this will be the first effort in the United States to examine this
architectural object and its prominence in Islamic and Egyptian craft while highlighting its greater
cultural significance in contemporary art. The Museum for Art in Wood will present The Mashrabiya
Project from March 3 to July 23, 2023, and host hybrid programming to encourage further public
engagement and discussion.
Located in Old City, Museum for Art in Wood is open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday and is free of charge to all visitors.