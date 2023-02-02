Abbott Elementary and Ridley Scott Films

February 2, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the 4th time with one win under their belt; the Eagles have won the Super Bowl once in their history, after defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII in 2017

Sorry I was mostly MIA in January. We are in the middle of renovating our house, specifically the kitchen right now, but it’s really been disruptive and thrown me off my game. GAME you say, we’re going to the Super Bowl. Sunday was nothing short of spectacular.

After the win I headed to Broad Street and celebrated with friends and fans. Can’t wait til February 12? Where are you watching the game?

It’s A Philly Thing. We are a City of winners. Philly can handle a massive rowdy crowd, now. I was there for the 2008 Phillies and it was a disaster. I don’t understand why when a sports team wins, it’s people damage property. Philly has taken those lessons from 2008, and even the Eagles win 2018 and have done a magnificent job in it’s crowd control with this years Phillies Pennant win and this weeks Eagles NFC Championship. They barricaded the sidewalks, and kept people in the streets. Now I did hear some complaints of people getting “crushed” near City Hall between people and barricades, but overall it was great. I didn’t see any serious issues, and was really impressed how the City cleared the streets via bullhorns at 9:45pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly ChitChat (@phillychitchat) I think the craziest thing I saw Sunday night was the Jello Shot Guy on a board surfing across the crowd. Also so grateful to the folks who brought the Eagles flags, helping so many fans get the money shot for memories of a lifetime of the celebration on Broad Street.

Nothing says Eagles spirit than the landmarks in Philly being bathed in green light. The Franklin Institute looked glorious last night.

SPOILER ALERT for Abbott Elementary: Last week on the show a fundraiser was kicked off to raise funds for a trip to the iconic Franklin Institute. Well Tuesday the show filmed the class going on that trip. It was a success.

Don’t forget to get your tickets to the upcoming Disney 100: The Exhibit at the Franklin Institute. It opens on February 18.

The Ridley Scott Apple TV Series “Sinking Springs” begins filming on February 6.

Based on the book Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

The film set won’t be obvious to you as it’s going under a different name. Sorta like when Servant filmed the first season and it went under Uncle George’s Production, and then I revealed the name and Uncle George (a producer) called me up on the phone and asked me to remove my post. I didn’t.

Filming begins next week in West Philly, and continues in our area through July, including a few shoots in Bristol, Pa.

Happy Birthday Josh Moore, Josh Eat’s Philly !! (This dude eats Philly with the most fantastic posts, and is sooo skinny. Super nice guy. Go help him celebrate today, and raise money for a good cause.





My @vanleeuwenicecream BIRTHDAY PARTY is this Thursday (2/2/2023) from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at their brand new Fishtown location (1601 Frankford Ave)! ✨

•

During the celebration, $1 from every sale of “Josh’s Birthday Party Sundae” will be donated to @philabundance! So please come out and celebrate with me while we all support this amazing cause!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

