Truly a Rare Gem in South Philly

July 11, 2022 by HughE Dillon

New construction

Imagine yourself living in a gem of a house where every day lived is a “Resort Style Staycation” This unique house features 5 Open Spaces and 5 Large Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms in South Philly, has breathtaking views of the neighborhood and the Center City skyline.

This newly built exquisitely designed home, crafted using only the finest materials with modern finishes, features open living spaces which flow nicely into each other.

Staging can really help you determine the kind of furnishings you’d want in your home

The open floor plan has the dining room looking towards the living room towards the front door

Not often seen in a South Philly home, a sun room.

The open kitchen design integrates with the rest of the home. The layout has less walls and more open space that is dedicated to both function and showcase on the first floor.

The bedrooms several windows and have plenty of natural light.

The front bedrooms on the 2nd and 3rd floor open into balconies, large enough to have a few chaise/ beach chairs to relax, unwind, sunbathe, or entertain a group of 10-12 guests on each balcony.

The owners suite

The home has 2 full baths, and a powder room on the first floor.

There’s a full finished basement with a large laundry room, giving you the flexibility to utilize the basement space as your personal Yoga Studio, Game Room, Home Office, or Guest entertainment.

Private backyard, large enough to host a party of 25+ guests.

The house also features a 100 Sq. Ft. of Pure Black Granite Accent Wall with a Gas Fireplace, and special imported LED Lights in the Dining room, Kitchen, and bathrooms. Ring Doorbell & Rear Camera with Sensor. Google Nest Thermostat. Hard Wood Floors in the entire house, Energy Efficient Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances.

Most importantly, a Full 10 Year Tax Abatement. Unlike most other houses in the market offering partial or prorated Tax abatement, this house offers a full 10 Year Tax Abatement.

1723 Wharton St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 The FULL LISTING and information can be found HERE!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

