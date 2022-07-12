The Poplar Apartments Solmar Summer Soiree

July 12, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Recently the Poplar Apartments hosted their annual Solmar Summer Soiree with soaring views of the City. It was a hot, hot night, and I’m not talking about the air temperature.

The night started off with a VIP party hosted by Brand/Style Consultant Sabir M. Peele, Men’s Style Pr (c) in the community room at the Poplar, where the Veuve Clicquot Champagne was freely flowing, and delicious snacks by Feast Your Eyes were enjoyed.

The Poplar features brand-new apartments (studio to 4 bedrooms) and luxury amenities including an expansive rooftop terrace and pool club with panoramic views of the City with the most stunning rooftop pool in the city with 3 pools, hot tubs, cabanas and grills.

Beings it was a summer party I asked a few guests what their Summer Song would be for 2022: Morgan Fisher told me definitely it’s Sticky by Drake for her; Becca Barth will be vibing to Heat Waves by Glass Animals, while Shannon C. Ryan has Carbide Coins by Fellman on loop and Michael Flores like Downtwon by Honey Dijon.

I headed upstairs to the Solmar Summer Soiree where I found a fashionable, happy people excited to be out , see and be seen especially after the long hiatus; There was so much to enjoy as the Solmar had ample room to sun, swim, and lounge. *BTW what isn’t shown in these photos is the other relaxation, play areas which can be seen here.

Matt Zalis, Brooke von Fischer and Ryan Napolitano – who loves Blinding Lights by Weeknd

Sean Robinson, Keithington Reed, Lead Stylist @philly_fashion_week and Jonathan Jacobs, ETHOS GSFM

Alex Salax and Jimmy Meyer who I last saw at a Super Bowl Party in Cherry Hill in 2021

K Honiguyen, Christien Gerrick is listening to Bank on It and Vanessa McGrath has Boss Bitch on loop.

PR Maven Nicole Cashman, Cashman & Associates curated a guest list of entrepreneurs, friends, and influencers who mingled, waded in the water and danced throughout the night to the tunes of DJ Joshua Lang, who also spins at the W Philadelphia on Sunday.

Maura Herman, Alex Stermel and Selia Cannon

Victoria Tran, Jordyn Oster and Deja Desroches – who loves “Love Tonight” David Guetta

The Poplar is very popular (I had to) as you can see. The building is nearly full so if you want to live a day life, an active life and have a fun night life under one roof, then The Poplar Apartments are for you. I met a lot of the residents, and they really rave about the complex. Did I mention they have a parking garage. You’ll recall last year when I covered this annual event they were just getting ready to build it.

If you were curious, I have Coldplay and Donna Summer on loop. Their whole catalog is my summer jam.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

