Save The Date: Best of the Main Line Party

And it’s back : Main Line Today and Today Media announce the grand return of the Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs Party on Thursday, July 28th, at Drexelbrook Special Event Center (4700 Drexelbrook Drive).

Eat, drink and dance the night away while celebrating the 2022 winners that include top restaurants, bars, retail shops, small businesses and people of the region as voted by the people and the critics. This year’s event will feature over 50 top businesses and special guests.

There will be food samples, as well as cocktails and beer to enjoy

From 5:30pm to 9:00pm, guests will sample fabulous food and drink from this year’s winners, dance to live music from the award-winning band Jellyroll, and participate in a silent auction to benefit Brandywine SPCA. (Tickets)

Many of the Best of Mainline Winners will be on hand to show you why they were chosen.

Main Line Today and Today Media thank this year’s sponsors, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS /The Trident Group/Prosperity (Melissa Cunningham); Exton Dental Health Group; Pinnacle ENT, LLC; Republic Bank; Roots Landscaping; Fleming’s Steakhouse & Wine Bar; Main Line Chamber of Commerce; and Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. We’re also thrilled to be partnering with Drexelbrook, Aversa PR & Events, BVTLive!, Pictures by Todd and Valley Creek Productions.

Main Line Today proudly announced this year’s beneficiary for the event, which is Brandywine SPCA. Guests will be invited to support the organization, meet the staff and some adoptables, and bid on the silent auction that will go to fund the group’s critical animal welfare and rescue work. Founded in 1929, the Brandywine Valley SPCA exists to end animal suffering and to involve the entire community in the welfare and well-being of animals.mission is to put the “human” back in humane animal treatment and advocate on their behalf. Our vision is to be the recognized leader in animal welfare that empowers communities to treat life with respect and dignity. Donations can also be made direct at: https://bvspca.org/donate/

“The party of the year is back on the Main Line,” said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. “Celebrate this unforgettable evening of bites, drinks and dancing – and get ready to toast the best of the best! We are thrilled to be back inside the ballroom with an exciting and diverse line-up of winners that include the region’s best restaurants, bars, boutiques and so much more. This event is truly a celebration of the top quality businesses and people that make the Main Line and Western Suburbs special. We can’t wait to see everyone again. Come with your dancing shoes ready to party!”

