Another Chance to See Beyond Van Gogh

July 14, 2022 by HughE Dillon

I don’t know about you, but I did miss Beyond Van Gogh when it was in the Philadelphia area. I was busy, I wasn’t 100 percent sure what the exhibit was about, and when things were right for me to see it, it was sold out.

We’re in luck. It’s landed in Atlantic City at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City which debuted the “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” exhibit last week. The exhibit uses over 300 Van Gogh’s works by reproducing them digitally and projecting them onto screens, walls and floors.

The 30,000-square-foot exhibit, comprised of more than 4 trillion content pixels, begins with the introduction hall, where visitors learn about the artist through narratives, and his own written words to his brother, Theo. But before you enter the exhibit, make sure you take a photo at the Starry Night pop up.

In the main exhibit room there are benches for you to enjoy the changing art work, or you can stand to enjoy the 360 degree view.

Marc Berman, Cindy Fertsch, Susan Berman and Krystle J Bailey, Shore Local Newsmagazine

Since this was the opening night, the Hard Rock hosted a VIP/Media party for friends, family and supporters to enjoy before they had a chance to see Vincent Van Gogh Immersive Experience

Jean Burber, Larry Soklove and Michelle Tomko

Michael Ruble and Jennifer Smith

Anthony Faranca, GM Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City welcomes the guests to the preview night Vincent Van Gogh Immersive Experie

Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets are on sale now at www.vangoghatlanticcity.com

