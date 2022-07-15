RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA JULY

July 15, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The big news for Rivers Casino in July, is an appearance by Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge and the “We Are Family” Tour will echo through Philadelphia as she performs the band’s global anthem at Rivers Casino Philadelphia alongside a full band on Friday, Sept. 2, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for The Event Center concert start at $29 and went on sale today. (TICKETS)

The “We Are Family” tour is part of the upcoming entertainment at Rivers Casino, which is scheduled as follows:

7/30: Ed Bassmaster

8/11: George Benson

8/20: Jonathan Butler and Gerald Albright

8/26: Gloria Gaynor

9/2: Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge and the “We Are Family” Tour

9/3: Chingy

9/17: DJ Jazzy Jeff

9/24: Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes



Check out the Entertainment Calendar Here!!

Fat Mezz Band

South Jersey’s definitive, authentic, rock and roll band.

Promotions, Contests and Sweepstakes

$106k Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Sweepstakes — All Rush Rewards members can earn sweepstakes entries on slots and tables from 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1, to 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. To be eligible for prizes, guests must activate their entries on July 1, July 2, July 8, July 9, July 15, July 16, July 22, July 23, July 29 and July 30 between 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Five winners will be selected at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to spin the prize wheel for their chance to win up to $50,000.

July Jackpot Sweepstakes — Every day in July, any Rush Rewards member who hits a jackpot valued at $1,200 or higher will earn one entry in the July Jackpot Sweepstakes. On Sunday, July 31, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., five winners in each drawing will be randomly selected to win $1,000 in cash.

Mian Play and Earn Food Voucher — On Mondays in July, all Rush Rewards members who play an Asian table game or Dynasty game with their Rush Rewards card can earn a $15 food voucher to Mian. Members must play for at least one hour at any qualifying game to earn the voucher.

Young at Heart — On Wednesdays in July, all Rush Rewards members ages 50 and older can swipe into a Rush Rewards kiosk and win free swag or Free Play.

Young at Heart: Jack’s Bar + Grill — Young at heart members ages 50 and older will receive unlimited soup and salad at Jack’s Bar + Grill on Wednesdays in July for $9.99.

Jack’s Bar + Grill — Jack’s is open every day at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the bar staying open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests can enjoy live music on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight.

$65 Beginner’s Poker Tournament Saturday’s 10:15AM

For more info on what’s happening at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

