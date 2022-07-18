The Ground Coffee, Plants, & Gifts Opens
A new addition to the Norris Square and Olde Kensington Neighborhood The Ground Coffee located at the Gotham 2000 N 2nd St, hosted a family-friendly Daytime Disco Themed Block party with help of some great neighbors and vendors last weekend.
The Ground Coffee, Plants & Gifts, located at The Gotham at 2000 N. 2nd St., recently opened its doors to the neighborhood. Founded by Michelle Miller and Molly Kiriacoulacos (center), the 650-square-foot space, which was designed by Miller, features gifts and a multitude of homegrown plants in addition to its food and drink offerings.
Founded in 2021 The Ground at the Gotham is a coffee shop that offers an always changing menu of beverages and snacks with a focus on creative seasonal and classic treats. Our design creates a warm and whimsical space filled with plants and gifts that are sourced from local creators.
“Part of the magic of our space is how much effort and energy was put into it,” Miller said in a press release. “The level of effort shows the level of respect we have for this neighborhood. We wanted it to be a beautiful space that people are proud to come into, and that’s the energy we’ve been receiving from our multi-generational customers in our first days.”
The Ground located at The Gotham provides a gathering space in the shop that can also be reserved for private events, as well as options to reserve the courtyard or rooftop. We serve our neighbors and community by also hosting workshops and events that speak to our mission statement and goals.
The Ground Coffee is Open 6 days a week, Tuesday through Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm