The Ground Coffee, Plants, & Gifts Opens

July 18, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Sheila Hess, City Rep, Chill Moody, Co-owners Molly Kiriacoulacos and Michelle Miller, Council-members Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Helen Gym cut the ribbon on The Ground Coffee located at the Gotham 2000 N 2nd St

A new addition to the Norris Square and Olde Kensington Neighborhood The Ground Coffee located at the Gotham 2000 N 2nd St, hosted a family-friendly Daytime Disco Themed Block party with help of some great neighbors and vendors last weekend.

Co-owners Molly Kiriacoulacos and Michelle Miller, with L-R Council-member Maria Quiñones Sánchez, City Rep Sheila Hess and Dr Thanuja Hamilton, Board Member of the Avenue of the Arts

The Ground Coffee, Plants & Gifts, located at The Gotham at 2000 N. 2nd St., recently opened its doors to the neighborhood. Founded by Michelle Miller and Molly Kiriacoulacos (center), the 650-square-foot space, which was designed by Miller, features gifts and a multitude of homegrown plants in addition to its food and drink offerings.

Founded in 2021 The Ground at the Gotham is a coffee shop that offers an always changing menu of beverages and snacks with a focus on creative seasonal and classic treats. Our design creates a warm and whimsical space filled with plants and gifts that are sourced from local creators.

“Part of the magic of our space is how much effort and energy was put into it,” Miller said in a press release. “The level of effort shows the level of respect we have for this neighborhood. We wanted it to be a beautiful space that people are proud to come into, and that’s the energy we’ve been receiving from our multi-generational customers in our first days.”

The Ground located at The Gotham provides a gathering space in the shop that can also be reserved for private events, as well as options to reserve the courtyard or rooftop. We serve our neighbors and community by also hosting workshops and events that speak to our mission statement and goals.

To celebrate their grand opening they held a block party and invited some of their friends and local merchants.

Jordan Mailata is an Australian professional American football offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League, he knew the assignment and came dressed appropriately for the 70s Disco Party!!

Alex Holley, Fox29’s Good Day anchor and Kim Crawford. Congrats on your new job.

Spotted John Whitehead, Philadelphia Ballet’s Marketing and Communications Director

Jordan Mailata with Carol Tinari and Michelle’s Mom

The Ground Coffee is Open 6 days a week, Tuesday through Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

