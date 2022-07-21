NRG Pledges $250,000 to Nemours Children’s Health; Rupert Grint and Servant S4 Return

July 21, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Pictured (l-r) are Mark Mumford, executive vice president, Nemours Children’s Health Delaware Valley Operations; Keri Murschell, director of Innovation, NRG Home; and Geoff Snelling, director of Customer Acquisition, NRG Home.

On Tuesday, July 12, Nemours Children’s Health received a

commitment of $250,000 from NRG, one of the nation’s leading electricity and natural gas

suppliers. NRG’s generosity will improve the well-being of children with behavioral health

challenges by reducing barriers and facilitating long-term access to treatment. Funds will be

raised through NRG’s Choose to Give program, which has been giving its customers the

opportunity to support local nonprofits since 2017. Nemours Children’s has received $200,000 to

date as a beneficiary of Choose to Give.

“Not only is the new $250,000 pledge amount significant, but the cause is particularly noteworthy,” said David Schrader, communications manager of NRG East. “The money will be contributed to Nemours’ behavioral health programming. We all know that mental and behavioral health among young people is a big concern these days.”

The new $250,000 commitment to Nemours Children’s Health will be donated through NRG’s Choose to Give program. The pledge will directly support Nemours Children’s Health and its ongoing behavioral health programming, which aims to increase awareness and access to long-term treatment by integrating mental health services into primary pediatric care. The hope is to address emotional, developmental, behavioral, and mental disorders in kids. The approach will include detection and prevention through early screening and therapeutic interventions, paired with scaled access to mental health support through technology and telemedicine. Since Choose to Give launched in 2017, the program has contributed more than $6 million to seven nonprofit recipients.

They’re back: Servant Season 4 has returned to Philly to film the final season. I mentioned in April that M. Night Shyamalan was taking a break from filming Servant, to film a movie called “Knock at the Cabin” with Rupert Grint, Dave Bautista and Nikki Amuka-Bird. (Info) That wrapped and now they are back to film the final season, and final episodes. This week they are in the Fitler Square area, filming on the 2100 Spruce Street as well as in Fitler Square. I stopped by the set the other day, so if you don’t want to spoil it for you, stop reading now. Usually I don’t reveal too much of the plot, but these photos say a lot.

Story line: A Philadelphia couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

On this super hot day summer day, the scene was set in fall. The poor actors and extras were dressed in coats and heavy clothing.

Thanks to PCC reader Andrew Cameron Zahn who shared these photos from a scene before I arrived on the scene. We love that Servant is set in Philly, and we’re just not a film set for this show. This scene included a SEPTA bus

and Rupert Grint who plays Julian Pearce, brother to Dorothy Turner played by Lauren Ambrose. I believe that is Ishana Night Shyamalan in this photo. She is co producer of Servant, as well as director of several of the episodes.

When I arrived to the set, at Fitler Square. I noticed there were a lot of large fans on the set, and someone filled me in they were preparing for a torrential rain storm.

The actors were dressed for chillier weathers. If you watch Servant, as I do, you know these are members of a cult that live in the park behind the Turner’s house, whose backyard boundary is Panama Street.

The cult lives in tents through out the park.

Production Assistant on the left, extra on the right. I’m sweating just looking at this photo.

At one point costumed extras filmed a scene with

Nell Tiger Free plays the Turner’s nanny Leanne Grayson.

I left after a bit as I had dinner with friends in Bucks County, but returned for an epic scene at night which was a torrential rainstorm with lightning. No doubt the extras enjoyed this scene after a day in the sun. It was really neat to see. Check out the video below.

Have a great day. Stay cool. Chit chat with you tomorrow.

