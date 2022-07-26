Under The Big Top with Resources for Human Development

July 26, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Resources for Human Development (RHD) hosted their annual fun -raiser Philly Pours back in-person this year! This years theme was a fun-filled night under the big top on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 6 pm. Guests were greeted with a fun and whimsical circus theme at City Winery located in the Philadelphia Fashion District. This year’s event featured corks (wine) and crafts (craft beer) to indulge your senses.

There was a roving magician to delight the crowd with the sleight of hand tricks. ( I love a good party, especially a themed party)

The party benefits.RHD provides a array of children’s services that support around 1,000 children in need each year:

RHD Stepping Stones is a long-term partial hospital program for children with emotional and behavioral challenges.

RHD Children’s Outreach Services Program (COSP) is an intensive community-based services to emotionally or developmentally challenged youth less than 21 years old

RHD Early Intervention provides home and community-based treatment for infants/toddlers with an early medical diagnosis or developmental delays.

RHD School Therapeutic Services is an intensive, short-term behavioral health service offered in selected schools in the Philadelphia School District.

RHD High Fidelity Wraparound works with youth who are first offenders and have a history of serious behavioral health issues, ages 10-17 years old.

Marco Giordano, C.P.A. Chief Executive Officer of Resources for Human Development

The evening started out with a wine/beer tasting event held in the wine cellar of City Winery.

Legendary DJ Patty Jackson was on hand. Later in the evening she emceed the event.

Resources for Human Development is a national human services nonprofit that supports more than 160 human service programs across the country, serving tens of thousands of people every year with caring and effective programs addressing intellectual and developmental disabilities, behavioral health, homelessness, addiction recovery and more.

Then guests headed into the main room for dinner, and the program.

Philly Pours benefits RHD’s mission to support people of all abilities with effective, innovative, and person-centered programs—addressing behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), addiction recovery, children and families, and people experiencing homelessness.

This year RHD is supporting the Anthropology campaign, here is the link:

