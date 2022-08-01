Sunday: 2nd Street Festival Takes Over Northern Liberties

August 1, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The 13th Annual 2nd Street Festival will pop-up and take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 12:00pm Noon to 9:00pm. This year the event will extend to the largest footprint in the event’s history, along N. 2nd Street from Spring Garden extending all the way to Girard clocking in at more than three-quarters of a mile long.

The all-ages celebration includes restaurants, food trucks, beer gardens, family fun, live music, artists, pop-up shops and entertainment. Street food and summertime sips will be available from a giant list of 50+ restaurants, bars, breweries and food trucks, including 15 outdoor beer and cocktail gardens. Get ready to dance in the street with live music and DJs on two main stages, plus throughout the festival, with Moonroof, Bougie and the Beasts, Bickel Brothers Band, Mobbluz, Koser, M11son, Dell-P, Solar Circuit, Upholstery, Plush in the Box, Gretchen Emery Band, Venn Sung, Dirty Soap Band, Reggae Thunder, Last Generation on Film and Swing That Cat, plus DJ MostHated, DJ Eric, DJ Frosty, DJ Xtina and Rebel Foster, DJ Nate G. and Uptown Eddie.

“2nd Street Festival is back and bigger than ever in Northern Liberties,” said Ann Lastuvka of Virginia Belle Events, the Executive Producer for 2nd St Festival. “One of Philadelphia’s largest and greatest summer traditions returns with the largest footprint in our history, plus tons of new programs and vendors this year. We have been working for months and months to bring back this beloved event and we can’t wait to see everyone back on N. 2nd Street this summer!”

“When we started this festival, we just wanted to celebrate our neighborhood and have fun doing it. It’s amazing how much interest it draws now and how much life it brings to 2nd Street,” said Oron Daskal, co-founder of the festival and owner of North Bowl and South Bowl. “The event is important to bring attention to our neighborhood, but it also raises money for our neighborhood organizations for the services they provide for our residents and businesses.”

LIVE MUSIC AND DJS

2nd Street Festival will bring the region’s local music scene back to life with two dozen acts on two main stages, plus areas throughout the festival.

Germantown Stage sponsored by Piazza Alta

12:00pm – Moonroof

1:00pm – Bougie & the Beasts

2:00pm – Bickel Brothers Band

3:00pm – Mobbluz

4:00pm – Koser

5:00pm – M11son

6:00pm – Dell-P

7:30pm – Solar Circuit

DJ’ed by DJ Xtina and Rebel Foster

The festival is free to attend, and pay-as-you-go for food and drink. Bring the kiddos and the pups, as this event is fully family friendly! More information about the festival, with registration for art vendors, can be found at www.2ndstfestival.org. Thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District for their support of this event. Stay up-to-date with festival news on Facebook or Instagram.

SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES

For some vendors, this is their first major time back on the road and at this type of festival since the pandemic. The event will support our region’s thriving food truck, mobile food vendor economy and live music scene that was devastating to the industry, all while showcasing the red-hot food neighborhood of Northern Liberties.

Founded in 2008 by Northern Liberties business owners, Owen Kamihira of El Camino Real, William Reed of Standard Tap and Oron Daskal of North Bowl, the 2nd St Festival was established with the goal of bringing people to Northern Liberties in a fun and engaging way.

In addition to drawing visitors into the neighborhood, 2nd St Festival also raises money to support programming for two established neighborhood civic organizations, The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association.

For more information, visit www.2ndstfestival.org and follow @2ndstfestival. See you Sunday… bring your smile, and sunscreen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

