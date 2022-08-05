BlackStar Film Festival’s Opening Night Party

August 5, 2022 by HughE Dillon

11th BlackStar Film Festival Opening Night Party at Bartram’s Garden – (Jermaine Jenkins )

Hello everyone. I know, I know, I have been very MIA from posting this week. I am however posting a lot of events, and folks on Instagram. Let’s re commit to doing at least 3 blog posts a week. I had a very busy week, went to a few eateries, out dancing, hanging out with friends, enjoying life. Wednesday night I went to the BlackStar Film Festival Opening Party, and it was a blast. I haven’t had time to see any films, but you should as it runs through Sunday. HERE’s The Schedule. The website is so fun too.

Dee Durgin and Shaun Miller (Jermaine Jenkins)

BlackStar Projects, the premier organization celebrating visionary Black, Brown, and Indigenous film and media artists, kicked off the 2022 BlackStar Film Festival in Philly on Wednesday August 2, 2022 .

With over 70 films, premiers, panels, parties, workshops and yoga sessions the festival runs through August 7th, 2022.

Taking place both online and in-person in Philadelphia, this year’s festival will include in-person screenings at Penn Live Arts at Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts; panel discussions, workshops, and parties at sites across Philadelphia; and virtual events accessible to a global audience.

Philly Real Estate – Open House Saturday and Sunday

1723 Wharton Street Philadelphia

I feel possessed here, but Dee looks so good so … (Jermaine Jenkins)

The 2022 James Beard winner South Philly Barbacoa’s Cristina Martinez provided a food station for the party.

Jermaine Jenkins, Dee Durgin and Amira Smith

Thanks to Jermaine Jenkins for taking a few photos as I mingled and danced. Photos as marked.

Jermaine Jenkins

There’s more movies tonight, plus every night at 7PM they host the Daily Jawn at the Prince Theater in Center City, for a re cap of the movies and hot topics. There are two more parties left to attend, tonight at the Barnes Museum and then the closing night party at Annenberg Plaza BlackStar Film Festival.

Check out more photos at CBSPhilly, and shortly Sunday’s Phila Tribune online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

