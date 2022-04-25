Rupert Grint Spotted, M Night New Movie, Shakespeare Book Store,

April 25, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Good Monday morning. I hope you had a fantastic weekend. It seems a bit cooler this spring, but the beautiful colors have inspired all of us to go out and enjoy the day. Folks have been writing me to ask what is currently being built on the Art Museum Steps, it’s The Philadelphia Show (4/29 – 5/1)

Guess who I just met todayyyy! Rupert Grint (aka Ron Weasley) from “Harry Potter”! He’s gonna be in town for a little while cuz he’s filming a new movie. So, I was at the zoo, checking out the red pandas and all of a sudden, him, his girlfriend, and their baby were right next to me, checking out the red pandas too! I saw Rupert and I thought to myself “No. freaking. way. Rupert Grint’s actually here! And he’s right next to me!” (Instagram)

Rupert Grint has been in town for a bit of time filming M Night’s popular Apple TV series Servant, which is filming it’s final season, season 4. I just finished watching season 3 on Apple and am shook, can’t wait for season 4. Night has stopped production on Servant at episode 6 to begin filming his new movie “Knock at the Cabin”, starring Grint, Dave Bautista and Nikki Amuka-Bird. He will resume filming Servant in mid summer I was told, where he will film at his custom studio in Garnett Valley as well as on location on the 2100 block of Spruce Street. As I wrote on my Instagram 3/16/22, filming for Knock at the Cabin will be done in the Philly area, as well as in South NJ my sources tell me.

Say it ain’t so. Shakespeare & Co. has lost it lease and is now looking for space? What a unique bookstore. Sad to see it has to move. With all the empty store fronts the landlord couldn’t work on keeping them here? Such nice owners and staff too. Hope they find a suitable location.

Let’s Go Sixers!!

