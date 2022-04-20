CITRS 2022 Dancing for Character
Noelle Palazzo Burg, HughE Dillon, Lauren Conlon, Sue Jacquette, Kristin Daly,
Kristyn Aldrich and Scott Brown participated in the CITRs Dancing for Character Charity Dance last month. The amateur dancers took time from their busy schedules as ace real estate brokers, student, moms, and entrepeneurs to learn to dance at the Danza Dancing Studio in order to seem like “stars” on the dance floor, and I’d have to say all of us succeeded.
Clay Hamlin is the CEO and co-founder of CITRS, as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Character. Its mission is of comprehensive character development. CITRS partners with school districts and youth organizations to develop character-centered environments where students thrive ethically, socially and academically and provides resources and tools to educators and organizations to help urban youth be successful in life.
Fundraising is a hard thing to do. Kudo’s to Lynsie Feinberg on the tremendous job she did producing this event. She did an excellent job while managing so many movable pieces, and a pandemic as the planning for this event began in 2019..
Thanks to PhillyChitChat team member: Andre Flewellen for photographing the event. It was sooooo hard for me not to shoot an event I attended, but he of course did a fantastic job capturing everyone and the elements.
There was a Tie for Winning Dance:
Noelle Palazzo Burg and Sue Jacquette,