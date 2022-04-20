CITRS 2022 Dancing for Character

April 20, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Noelle Palazzo Burg, HughE Dillon, Lauren Conlon, Sue Jacquette, Kristin Daly,

Kristyn Aldrich and Scott Brown participated in the CITRs Dancing for Character Charity Dance last month. The amateur dancers took time from their busy schedules as ace real estate brokers, student, moms, and entrepeneurs to learn to dance at the Danza Dancing Studio in order to seem like “stars” on the dance floor, and I’d have to say all of us succeeded.



Clay Hamlin is the CEO and co-founder of CITRS, as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Character. Its mission is of comprehensive character development . CITRS partners with school districts and youth organizations to develop character-centered environments where students thrive ethically, socially and academically and provides resources and tools to educators and organizations to help urban youth be successful in life.

The event was held at Cescaphe’s Vie on North Broad. They always do a great job with production and food.

Brendan & Tessa Petersen,Michael & Suzanne Bracci

Molly & Joe Dickerson

Karen Cox and Jen Su with Illustrator Denise Fike

Josianne Legare and Stacy Distefano

Chris Smith,Heidi Kivi,Maureen Burling,Stephanie Jacquette,

Layla Peterson

Nichole Davis Moore, Director of Scholarships & Financial Aid Penn Vet and ,Nichelle Davis Ahmaddiya, Chief Operating Officer of CITRS

Lynsie Feinberg and Bari Gilbert both of CITRS

Fundraising is a hard thing to do. Kudo’s to Lynsie Feinberg on the tremendous job she did producing this event. She did an excellent job while managing so many movable pieces, and a pandemic as the planning for this event began in 2019..

Lauren Conlon

Stephen and Sylvia Fineberg

Jasmine Hendri ,Stefanie Wenzel, Bernadette Armstrong, Nikai Iovino, and

Danielle Renzi

Genna Rufo, Gokcen Gurk and,Watsuki Harrington

Robert Fisicaro and dancer Kristin Daly

Sue Jacquette,

Kristyn Aldrich

Scott Brown

Jen Corea and Hughe Dillon

Thanks to this crew for coming out to support me, as well as a few others who were camera shy, and those who donated and couldn’t be there. I appreciate it so much.

Thanks to PhillyChitChat team member: Andre Flewellen for photographing the event. It was sooooo hard for me not to shoot an event I attended, but he of course did a fantastic job capturing everyone and the elements.

There was a Tie for Winning Dance:

Noelle Palazzo Burg and Sue Jacquette,

